Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Man slain in Conway; 2 people arrested

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:05 a.m.

A 20-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday morning in Conway, police said.

Conway police arrested two people Friday -- a 17-year-old and 19-year-old Ezekiel Taylor -- who face several charges, including capital murder, in the death of Jason Sims.

Police said investigators learned that the pair lured Sims to an area and that the encounter ended with him being shot. The 17-year-old, whose name was not released late Friday, is expected to be tried as an adult, according to Conway police on its Facebook page.

Police received a call Thursday morning about shots fired near the Rock Creek Apartment complex, close to Second Street, about half a mile from Conway's downtown, and later found Sims suffering from a gunshot would. He died at a hospital.

State Desk on 05/02/2020

Print Headline: Man slain in Conway; 2 people arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT