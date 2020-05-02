Man slain in Conway; 2 people arrested

A 20-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday morning in Conway, police said.

Conway police arrested two people Friday -- a 17-year-old and 19-year-old Ezekiel Taylor -- who face several charges, including capital murder, in the death of Jason Sims.

Police said investigators learned that the pair lured Sims to an area and that the encounter ended with him being shot. The 17-year-old, whose name was not released late Friday, is expected to be tried as an adult, according to Conway police on its Facebook page.

Police received a call Thursday morning about shots fired near the Rock Creek Apartment complex, close to Second Street, about half a mile from Conway's downtown, and later found Sims suffering from a gunshot would. He died at a hospital.

State Desk on 05/02/2020