Mask stolen from lion statue outside Chicago’s Art Institute

A lion statue at the Art Institute of Chicago sports a face mask in this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo. One of the two lions' masks was stolen Thursday, April 30, but another symbolic mask was in place as of Friday. (Chicago Sun-Times via AP / Sam Kelly )

CHICAGO — A mask adorning one of the iconic lion statues near the Michigan Avenue entrance to Chicago’s Art Institute disappeared about 24 hours after it was applied.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, by Friday afternoon the statue got a new mask like the one the other lion nearby is wearing. But to make it tougher for thieves to steal them, the new mask and the one on the other lion are now held on with cables that are a lot tougher to cut.

Police are investigating the theft and are looking for two men whom a security guard saw get out of a black Chevrolet, climb onto one of the statues and cut the mask from the lion’s head.

The large-scale masks were installed early Thursday to remind people to follow a statewide mandate that started Friday requiring people to wear masks in public places during the coronavirus crisis. The Picasso statue in nearby Daley Plaza is also wearing one.

The lions are used to wearing head gear. They sported Cubs caps in 2016 when the team won the World Series, Blackhawk helmets before the Stanley Cup finals in 2015, and Bears helmets twice before the team’s two trips to the Super Bowl.