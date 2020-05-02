NLR police investigating Saturday homicide

FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
North Little Rock police are investigating the shooting death of a man Saturday afternoon, according to a Police Department press release.
Officers were called to 2300 Pike Ave., about a mile southwest of the interchange of Interstate 30 and Interstate 40, at around 2 p.m. Saturday in response to a 911 call about a disturbance with a weapon, the release said.
At the scene, they found an unresponsive male in a parking lot.
Emergency medical treatment was provided, but the victim, whom police have not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the press release.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.