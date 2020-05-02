Off the Wire

This June 5, 2019 photo shows home plate umpire Paul Emmel and umpire Mike Estabrook reviewing a play during a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Tampa Bay Rays in Detroit. Major League Baseball and its umpires have reached a deal to cover a 2020 pay structure during the coronavirus pandemic, including a 50% cut in May and nothing more this year if no games are played. The sides struck an agreement late Thursday, April 30, 2020 two people told The Associated Press. As part of the deal, MLB has the right not to use instant replays of umpires' decisions during the 2020 season. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

BASEBALL

Replay may vanish for 2020

Replay reviews could vanish in Major League Baseball in 2020 as part of a deal that covers how umpires would be paid for a season shortened or wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. The sides struck an agreement late Thursday night, two people told The Associated Press. They spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. Umps are guaranteed 50% of their salaries for May, but would be paid nothing else if no games are played in 2020. Umpires generally make between $150,000 and $450,000. The new agreement gives MLB the right to not use instant replays of umpires' decisions during the 2020 season. Most calls have been subject to video review since 2014 and it's become a big part of games, with about half the challenged calls resulting in a reversal.

Indians reliever suspended

Cleveland Indians reliever Emmanuel Clase has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug. Clase was acquired from the Texas Rangers this winter in Cleveland's trade of two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber. The commissioner's office said the 22-year-old Clase tested positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. The hard-throwing right-hander was expected to have a major role at the back end of the Indians' bullpen this season. Clase's suspension will not begin until the start of the 2020 regular season.

FOOTBALL

Saints add DE Hunt

The New Orleans Saints have signed free-agent defensive end Margus Hunt on Friday. The 6-8, 295-pound Hunt is a seven-year NFL veteran out of SMU who was drafted 53rd overall by Cincinnati in 2013. He spent his first four seasons with Cincinnati, where he was limited by ankle and back injuries and never cracked the starting lineup. However, he has started 25 games in his past three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, including 15 games in 2018, when he had a career-high five sacks. Hunt has 71/2 sacks in his career, along with seven passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and four special teams stops.

