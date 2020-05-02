Oxfords, not brogues

With the American death toll having surpassed 60,000 people from the new coronavirus, folks are anxious for a little good news. Fortunately, some has finally come from across the pond, even if it seems only a little optimistic. But everyone knows what beggars can't be.

Scientists at the oldest university in the English-speaking world say a covid-19 vaccine may be largely available by September. CBS News had the story:

"The vaccine takes the coronavirus' genetic material and injects it into a common cold virus that has been neutralized so it cannot spread in people. The modified virus will mimic covid-19, triggering the immune system to fight off the imposter and providing protection against the real thing."

It's about time the common cold did something good for humanity. We've been its host for long enough.

Apparently Oxford University scientists tested their vaccine on monkeys that were exposed to a "heavy" quantity of covid-19, and it protected them. Human trials are underway.

Before the results of the human trials are even in, a large drug manufacturer in India has reportedly started planning to produce this Oxford vaccine next month.

Here's hoping that these Oxford scientists are right, the dose is effective, and doesn't come with any nasty side effects. Having a vaccine by September would be a miracle, one we could all use right now.

Editorial on 05/02/2020