Pine Bluff man dies in shooting at office supply store

FILE - A Pine Bluff police vehicle is shown in this 2009 file photo.

A Pine Bluff man is dead and a Pine Bluff woman is in jail after a shooting near a local office supply store, according to a report by Pine Bluff police.

The report said that police responded to a report of a shooting at 2910 E. Harding St. in Pine Bluff, which is the Staples office supply store.

Upon their arrival, the report said, officers found Stanley Jones, 43, in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kendra Howard, 28, was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

This is the ninth homicide of 2020 in Pine Bluff.