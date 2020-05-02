Remembering 'Coach' Dickinson

FAYETTEVILLE -- Presumably every medical era ranks above all medical eras preceding it.

While all do their best providing the best care they know how, all for mankind hope and expect their best to be bettered by those in eras to come.

So all doctors, counselors and friends that did their best trying to help David Dickinson wish their best far bettered down the road helping others struggling as he did.

David Dickinson, best known to many of his friends in Fayetteville simply as "Coach" for his encyclopedic sports knowledge and coaching various recreational softball teams, was an Arkansas Gazette sports stringer during the 1980s. When conflicting Razorbacks schedules required, he mainly covered Razorbacks baseball and track.

Coach died in hospice last week.

His 72 years comparatively leveled a roller coaster to a flat line. Coach's highs included graduating the University of Arkansas Phi Beta Kappa as an English major, teaching at the UA and in the Fayetteville School system, writing scripts for NFL films and writing a novel.

Unfortunately Coach's career highs inevitably became cut low by uncontrollable highs. The highs from manic depression that Coach described in his book titled "Out of Bounds."

The manic phases first flashed during his teenage years growing up near Philadelphia where Sylvester Stallone, "Mike Stallone," back then, Coach said with a yearbook to prove it, was a boyhood friend.

Though Coach loved Arkansas (his Navy doctor father was a UA grad from Horatio and moved the family to Fayetteville) his East Coast edge and wit never left him.

Unfortunately his manic depression didn't either. Coach's periodically extreme manic highs required interventions and mental hospitalization.

The depression lows, though obviously not menacing, were even sadder to watch. His energy snail paced like a fast tape recording played at the slowest speed.

When medicine could level him properly, Coach endured endearingly.

One day Ed Orgeron, the Cajun-tounged LSU national champion football coach but back in the 1980s an Arkansas weight room grad assistant knowing Coach from Fayetteville days at Roger's Rec and Maxine's, expounded on something said Cajuned thicker than gumbo.

"I love ya, Ed," Coach said. "But I don't understand a **** thing you're saying."

Doubtless throughout Ed's career rise many silently thought what Coach said aloud.

Arkansas baseball Coach Norm DeBriyn kept up with Coach even after Norm's 2002 retirement.

At one gathering both attended a question meant for Norm was addressed as to coach.

The College Hall of Fame coach deferred to Dickson Street's "Coach."

It made Coach's day.

The softball teams that Coach coached had their share of local ne'er-do-wells and athletic never should have beens.

But one summer our team did have Dennis "Dirt" Winston, the Arkansas Hall of Fame and Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl and New Orleans Saints linebacker.

The two joked that Dirt played for four greats: Frank Broyles, Chuck Noll, Bum Phillips and Dickinson.

But for Coach's affliction it would have been no joke.

Here's hoping the next generation's "Coach" can be helped better than the best this generation tried to provide.

Sports on 05/02/2020