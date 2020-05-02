Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE’S LOCK Charlatan in the 11th

BEST BET Fearless in the ninth

LONG SHOT Benintendi in the eighth

FRIDAY’S RESULTS 1-10 (10 percent)

MEET 167-518 (32.3 percent)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance.

TIMELY TRADITION** easily defeated $25,000 claimers at Aqueduct, while racing for trainer Raymond Handal for the first time, and she picks up high percentage rider Joel Rosario. TRUE CASTLE had a modest two-race winning streak snapped when finishing second behind a front-running post-time favorite. JACCAT finished second at a higher level only two races back, and she may not have cared for a sloppy track in her last race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Timely Tradition;Rosario;Handal;3-1

10 True Castle;WDe La Cruz;Hartman;10-1

11 Jaccat;Prat;Baltas;8-1

3 Miss Imperial;Thompson;Duncan;9-2

7 First Alternate;Elliott;Von Hemel;6-1

12 She’s a Dime;Cohen;O’Neill;15-1

6 Lady C;Bridgmohan;Amoss;20-1

2 Full of Grace;Talamo;Robertson;4-1

4 Hawt Mess;FDe La Cruz;Puhl;12-1

9 A.P. Princess;Garcia;Contreras;10-1

8 Lexington Grace;Mena;Ortiz;20-1

5 War Ballad;Santana;Coady;30-1

2 Purse $60,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

SCOLDING** is an unraced filly with three months of sharp workouts for a stable that excels with this kind. BONUS BABY has a series of encouraging works leading up to her first race, and trainer Jeremiah Engelhart boasts a high win percentage with first-time starters. BRITTLE AND YOO is another first-timer with good works and winning connections.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Scolding;Santana;Asmussen;7-2

10 Bonus Baby;Cohen;Engelhart;6-1

3 Brittle and Yoo;Geroux;Cox;4-1

1 She’s the Boss;Mojica;D’Amato;5-1

8 Take Charge Glenda;Talamo;Stewart;5-1

13 Gurl You Fine;Felix;Hornsby;12-1

9 Spurwink Lane;Mena;Villafranco;20-1

5 Extra Effort;Garcia;Catalano;8-1

4 Portofina;Johnson;Glover;12-1

12 Hurricane Tizway;Roberts;Turner;15-1

11 Clay’s Quartz;Eramia;Von Hemel;20-1

2 Golden Eyed Queen;Canchari;Lund;20-1

7 Undecidedcertainty;Harr;Cline;30-1

14 Shallow;Elliott;Pearson;30-1

3 Purse $61,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

CAPTAIN DON*** was a decisive maiden winner at the meeting, and he is dropping into a restricted allowance race after finishing a strong second in the Rainbow. TEMPT FATE crossed the wire only one position behind the top selection in the Rainbow, and he was a six-length winner when last ridden by today’s rider Joe Talamo. SIR BRAHMS has a pair of second-place finishes at this class level, and he figures to be a late threat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Captain Don;WDe La Cruz;Von Hemel;7-2

4 Tempt Fate;Talamo;Deville;4-1

13 Sir Brahms;Garcia;Contreras;7-2

3 Bebop Shoes;Court;Fires;6-1

11 Jack Be Quick;Baze;Turner;12-1

12 My Golden Diablo;Castellano;Stall;9-2

10 Call Me Derby;Elliott;Morse;8-1

5 Reef’s Destiny;Harr;Cline;10-1

14 Macho Rocco;Roberts;Mason;10-1

6 Destinedtobeastar;Thompson;Dixon;12-1

1 Bank Man;Quinonez;Swearingen;12-1

9 Cowboy Cactus Jack;Bedford;Loy;20-1

7 Wasabi Moon;Felix;Ashauer;15-1

8 Bogey;Canchari;Witt;30-1

4 Purse $60,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

BANK** was close to an honest pace and held on well when third in his return from a long break. He may have needed the race and drew an improved post. J Z MY MAN disappointed in a turf-sprint debut at Santa Anita, but he works like a promising runner and may appreciate making his second start on dirt. MAJOR ATTRACTION has raced competitively in two races, and he is a logical contender under a leading rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Bank;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

8 J Z My Man;Garcia;Sharp;5-1

7 Major Attraction;Cohen;Catalano;7-2

9 Uncle Addouma;Prat;McCarthy;4-1

14 Gambler Rocket;Borel;VanMeter;8-1

2 Bold Proposition;Roberts;Litfin;12-1

12 Gonna Get Loud;Felix;Von Hemel;12-1

13 Illuminati;Thompson;Lund;20-1

10 Im Justa Bachelor;Mena;Hornsby;10-1

4 Toussaint;Birzer;Smith;20-1

5 Quality Warrior;Elliott;Lukas;15-1

6 My Northern Star;Mojica;Steele;15-1

1 Brother Jukebox;Quinonez;Delany;30-1

3 Macho Bob;Wales;Hall;30-1

5 Purse $62,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

ENDORSED*** is dropping into an allowance race on the heels of a three-length loss in the Grade I Santa Anita Handicap. PIRATES PUNCH has been a clear winner in two of his past three races, and he appears to be the controlling speed. BANKIT rallied to third in the Oaklawn Mile, and the pace should be fast enough to set up a winning late run.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Endorsed;Rosario;Mott;7-2

12 Pirate’s Punch;Lanerie;Forster;3-1

9 Bankit;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

5 Lombo;Baze;D’Amato;15-1

3 Rated R Superstar;Garcia;Contreras;8-1

8 Two Thirty Five;Mojica;Baltas;8-1

1 Treasure Trove;Bridgmohan;Amoss;15-1

2 Long Range Toddy;Court;Stewart;12-1

7 Kershaw;Castellano;D’Amato;20-1

4 Chris and Dave;Talamo;Villafranco;10-1

13 Operation Stevie;Garcia;Contreras;15-1

6 Mick’s Star;Cohen;Amoss;15-1

10 Lone Rock;Canchari;VanMeter;20-1

6 Purse $60,000, 1 1/8 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

FRIAR’S ROAD*** finished a clear second behind a talented front-runner at Santa Anita, and the lightly raced colt is improving and will be wearing blinkers for the first time. DIVINE ARMOR was beaten a neck in a two-turn race at Santa Anita, which did earn the field’s fastest Beyer figure. HUNT THE FRONT has finished with energy in three consecutive second-place finishes at the meeting.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Friar’s Road;Prat;McCarthy;7-2

14 Divine Armor;Rosario;Sadler;7-2

5 Hunt the Front;Rosario;Zito;4-1

6 What a Country;Johnson;Hartlage;10-1

2 Second Line David;Garcia;Sharp;8-1

3 Wild Union;Castellano;Cox;6-1

12 Tonaltalitarian;Quinonez;Von Hemel;12-1

11 Absolute Unit;Talamo;Eurton;5-1

8 Beaver Hat;Mojica;Williamson;15-1

10 F F Rocket;Velazquez;Stall;12-1

7 Ring of Fire;Geroux;Catalano;10-1

13 Baker’s Man;Canchari;Lauer;30-1

9 Wild Tonight;Felix;Litfin;30-1

1 Apple Empire;Mena;VanMeter;20-1

7 Purse $61,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

GAMINE*** set a moderate pace before impressively drawing off in a promising career debut, and subsequent breezes have been strong for the Bob Baffert trainee. SPEECH also ships from Santa Anita, and she is more experienced and exits a graded stake-placed effort. AIN’T NO ELMERS simply dominated sprinters in her first two races at Fair Grounds, and she is bred to carry her speed this far.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Gamine;Garcia;Baffert;7-5

10 Speech;Castellano;McCarthy;2-1

13 Ain’t No Elmers;Talamo;Calhoun;5-2

11 Queen Bridget;Talamo;Ortiz;15-1

12 Bootytama;Elliott;Pearson;15-1

7 Kiss the Girl;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

4 Orquidias Biz;Rocco;Eurton;15-1

5 Roadrunner’s Honor;Cohen;O’Neill;20-1

9 Foreign Exchange;Mena;Lukas;20-1

2 Compelling Smile;Prat;Puhich;30-1

3 Black Kat Taps;Hernandez;Sharp;20-1

14 Brave Cinderella;Thompson;Pearson;20-1

6 Seahawk Lisa;Baze;Hollendorfer;20-1

1 Mi Bella;WDe La Cruz;Hartman;30-1

8 Purse $61,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

BENINTENDI** has worked smartly since three consecutive second-place finishes at Laurel, and he drew an advantageous post and picks up a top rider. MORETTI ships from Gulfstream on the heels of a second-place finish at this same condition, and he represents powerful connections. FRA MAURO has put two strong races in succession, and he appears sharp enough to move up and contend.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Benintendi;Geroux;Russell;8-1

10 Moretti;Castellano;Pletcher;5-2

5 Fra Mauro;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

11 Defender;Baze;Mason;20-1

6 Caribbean;Cohen;Diodoro;7-2

2 Wild Popit;Elliott;Morse;10-1

4 Fortheluvofbourbon;Eramia;D’Amato;8-1

8 Dukes Up;WDe La Cruz;Loy;10-1

7 Don Vito Corleone;Garcia;Hiles;30-1

13 Courting a Kiss;Lanerie;Hartman;15-1

9 Firery Tale;Vazquez;Contreras;20-1

3 Times Square;Mena;Villafranco;20-1

12 Sandino Ruler;Cannon;Correas;30-1

14 Tentwelvefourteen;Harr;Cline;30-1

9 Purse $62,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

FEARLESS*** won a fast allowance race at Gulfstream before a troubled sixth-place finish in Grade II company at Fair Grounds, and the beaten favorite should make amends with a clean break. ROTATION lost a late lead in a narrow defeat when making his 2020 debut, and he did win the Grade III Super Derby last season at Louisiana Downs. SONNY SMACK is a two-time winner at the meeting, and the pace should be honest enough to set up his consistent late run.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Fearless;Velazquez;Pletcher;3-1

7 Rotation;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

5 Sonny Smack;WDe La Cruz;Von Hemel;6-1

1 Popular Kid;Rosario;Barkley;4-1

2 Always;Baze;Villafranco;8-1

6 Proverb;Prat;Baltas;8-1

8 Lord Guinness;Talamo;Yakteen;15-1

10 Mo Gotcha;Cohen;Engelhart;12-1

11 Home Run Trick;FDe La Cruz;Martin;15-1

13 Arrival;Thompson;Mason;12-1

9 Eskenforit;Saez;Margolis;20-1

12 Dunph;Mojica;Diodoro;20-1

14 Altito;Leparoux;Vance;20-1

4 Extirpator;Harr;Turner;30-1

10 Purse $61,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

RUSHIE*** followed a clear maiden two-turn win at Santa Anita with a second-place finish behind budding star Charlatan, who will be heavily favored to win the first division of the Arkansas Derby. GINOBILI showed good speed finishing a close second in the Grade II San Vicente at Santa Anita, and a sluggish start and wet track likely compromised his best in his local debut. CANDY TYCOON rallied to second in the Grade II Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream and should bounce back after a rough sixth-place finish in the Grade I Florida Derby.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Rushie;Rosario;McCarthy;5-2

2 Ginobili;Cohen;Baltas;7-2

7 Candy Tycoon;Velazquez;Pletcher;3-1

10 Prodigious Bay;Prat;Moquett;5-1

14 Kadesh;Mojica;Diodoro;5-1

12 Background;Baze;Puhich;15-1

5 Spanish Kingdom;Garcia;Sharp;8-1

6 Amen Corner;Cannon;O’Dwyer;50-1

4 Villainous;Mojica;Engelhart;15-1

1 Life On the Road;Santana;Asmussen;20-1

3 Strong Tide;Canchari;Lauer;50-1

8 Katzarelli;Bridgmohan;Amoss;20-1

9 Special Day;Felix;Hollendorfer;30-1

13 Slew Tang Clan;Mena;Hornsby;20-1

11 The Arkansas Derby. Grade I. First division. Purse $500,000, 1 1/8 miles, 3-year-olds

CHARLATAN**** has earned big Beyer figures in winning both of his races by large margins, and he is likely to open an easy lead and keep going. GOUVERNEUR MORRIS closed his juvenile campaign with a second-place finish in the Grade I Breeders’ Futurity at Keeneland, and he figures fit after a solid fourth-place finish in the Florida Derby. ANNEAU D’OR was beaten only a head in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita, and he has earned competitive Beyer figures and should rebound after a one-race experiment wearing blinkers.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Charlatan;Garcia;Baffert;1-1

4 Gouverneur Morris;Velazquez;Pletcher;9-2

8 Anneau d’Or;Hernandez;Wright;6-1

11 Basin;Santana;Asmussen;8-1

6 Shooters Shoot;Talamo;Eurton;8-1

10 Crypto Cash;Lanerie;McPeek;20-1

9 Winning Impression;Leparoux;Stewart;15-1

7 Wrecking Crew;Prat;Miller;20-1

2 My Friends Beer;Cannon;O’Dwyer;20-1

3 Mo Mosa;Carmouche;Maker;30-1

5 Jungle Runner;Baze;Asmussen;30-1

12 The Oaklawn Handicap. Grade II. Purse $600,000, 1 1/8 miles, 4-year-olds and up

TROPHY CHASER** ships from Tampa following a determined graded stake victory, and he has improved sharply since stretching out around two turns. COMBATANT upset six rivals winning the Grade I Santa Anita Handicap, and he keeps rider Joel Rosario. TACITUS is a multiple graded stake winner who returns fresh for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Trophy Chaser;Camacho;Avila;12-1

7 Combatant;Rosario;Sadler;4-1

9 Tacitus;Velazquez;Mott;9-2

12 By My Standards;Saez;Calhoun;9-2

4 Mr Freeze;Talamo;Romans;6-1

14 Improbable;Garcia;Baffert;8-1

6 Warrior’s Charge;Geroux;Cox;8-1

11 Tax;Carmouche;Gargan;15-1

13 Night Ops;Castellano;Cox;15-1

5 Identifier;Elliott;Gonzalez;20-1

8 Sky Promise;Mojica;Diodoro;20-1

10 Captivating Moon;Leparoux;Block;20-1

1 Chess Chief;Hernandez;Stewart;30-1

3 Bravazo;Mena;Lukas;30-1

13 The Arkansas Derby. Grade I. Second division. Purse $500,000, 1 1/8 miles, 3-year-olds

NADAL** is unbeaten in three races, including graded stake victories at Oaklawn and Santa Anita, and he is strictly the one to catch. KING GUILLERMO impressively won the Tampa Derby at 49-1 odds, and he has improved significantly since moved to the main track. SILVER PROSPECTOR is a multiple graded stake winner who has a good late punch, and the pace should be fast enough for him to be a late threat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Nadal;Rosario;Baffert;5-2

4 King Guillermo;Camacho;Avila;3-1

7 Silver Prospector;Santana;Asmussen;10-1

11 Wells Bayou;Geroux;Cox;7-2

10 Farmington Road;Castellano;Pletcher;12-1

3 Storm the Court;Prat;Eurton;6-1

9 Taishan;Cohen;Baltas;15-1

8 Fast Enough;Baze;Becerra;12-1

1 Finnick the Fierce;Garcia;Hernandez;15-1

6 Code Runner;Elliott;Asmussen;50-1

2 Saratogian;Talamo;Brisset;50-1

14 Purse $50,000, 1 3/4 miles, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

CARLOS SIXES*** is only a photo finish loss March 28 from having won four consecutive races, and he carries less weight with an apprentice aboard. DANGERFIELD has finished in the money in all four of his races at the meeting, and he figures to benefit from a ground saving trip. MAGIC VOW finished third behind the top selection April 16, but he has a long-winded pedigree and may surprise.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Carlos Sixes;Roberts;Broberg;4-1

1 Dangerfield;Baze;Hollendorfer;6-1

4 Magic Vow;Eramia;Deville;5-1

7 Wickets Way;Felix;Puhl;8-1

13 Curlin Grey;Garcia;Sharp;10-1

14 River Echo;Vazquez;Contreras;8-1

9 Take Charge d’Oro;WDe La Cruz;Hartman;10-1

12 She Might Tell;Talamo;Westermann;10-1

10 Wild About You;Mojica;Matthews;10-1

11 The Rouge Diesel;Santana;Cox;15-1

8 Ghostly Who;Cohen;Diodoro;12-1

6 Whole Lotta Luck;Lanerie;Vance;20-1

3 Stuart Hall;Birzer;Martin;20-1

2 Hard to Impress;Roman;Chleborad;50-1

Exotic possibilities

The eighth race double is playable. I recommend putting Benintendi and Moretti together with Fearless and Rotation in the ninth. The 11th race begins a Pick-4 and Charlatan is a rock-solid single. The 12th race is very contentious and I recommend spreading out at least five deep. The 13th race can be covered well by using my top three selections. The 14th race has a solid favorite in Carlos Sixes, but the marathon distance isn’t for every horse so spreading out is likely the way to go.