State schools to get $14.6M in new funds

Arkansas colleges will get another $14.6 million in federal emergency funding under a second round of disbursements announced this week by the U.S. Department of Education.

The additional money is for three types of schools, according to federal designations: Historically black colleges and universities, tribal controlled colleges and universities and other institutions serving members of minority groups.

Nationwide, more than 1,761 schools are collectively receiving another $1 billion on top of the $12.6 billion already promised. In Arkansas, 39 schools will receive the new round of funds. In the first round, 77 schools received about $130 million.

Cosmetology and some professional schools were not included in this round of funding, unlike in the first round.

The largest portion -- $5.9 million -- will go to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Only three other schools in Arkansas will receive more than $500,000. They are the state's remaining historically black colleges and universities: Philander Smith College ($2.4 million), Shorter College ($1.2 million) and Arkansas Baptist College ($1 million).

As with the first round of funding, schools can use the money to cover the costs of emergency measures taken during the pandemic.

"Institutions may use this funding to cover the cost of technology associated with a transition to distance education, grants to cover the costs of attendance for eligible students, and faculty and staff trainings," the department's announcement reads. "Additionally, funds may be used to cover operational costs, such as lost revenue, reimbursements for prior expenses, and payroll."

Schools aren't required to spend at least half of these funds on students, as they were in the first round, but are encouraged to do so by the federal education department.

Many Arkansas schools are still deliberating how to use the funds and how to make them available to students.

Metro on 05/02/2020