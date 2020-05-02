Sections
Tyler leaving post at prisons agency

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:08 a.m.

Dina Tyler, a longtime spokeswoman for Arkansas' prison, parole and probation agencies, announced her retirement to reporters this week.

Tyler, a Texas native, worked for a decade as a news and weather reporter at KTHV-TV, Channel 11, before going to work for the Department of Correction in the 1990s. There, she served as a spokeswoman for both the state's prisons and for Community Correction, which oversees parole and probation services.

In an email Thursday, Tyler said she was returning home to Texas.

Solomon Graves, the chief of staff to Corrections Secretary Wendy Kelley, will take over communication duties from Tyler for the time being. Graves is a former prison spokesman.

"Good, solid journalism is important," Tyler said in her email to reporters. "Don't ever let anyone tell you that it doesn't. Be accurate. Be fair. And be safe."

Metro on 05/02/2020

Print Headline: Tyler leaving post at prisons agency

