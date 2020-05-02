U.S. seeks to end NLR hiring oversight

Federal authorities are calling for an end to Justice Department oversight of the city of North Little Rock's employment and hiring practices after 37 years of scrutiny.

Federal regulators began monitoring the city in April 1983 through a consent decree with city leaders that settled a year-old discrimination lawsuit brought by the Justice Department's Civil Rights division.

The federal review originally included every city agency but over the years -- in 1986, 1990 and 2014 -- the ongoing examination has been scaled back as the city has met various goals.

Since November 2014, only the police and fire departments have been monitored, and on Thursday federal authorities and North Little Rock officials filed paperwork asking the supervising judge, Susan Webber Wright, to formally end the arrangement.

The decision whether to end the review is entirely up to Wright, and she does not have to approve it. There is no timeline for her to act.

"The United States has determined that the city has now achieved 'the objectives of this decree' with respect to its workforce, including its uniformed police and fire workforce," the petition states. "The current composition of the city workforce substantially both meets the decree's long-term goals and reflects the make-up of the relevant civilian labor force. Such progress has been accomplished by a combination of the city's expansion of its outreach and recruitment efforts, careful scrutiny of and modifications to its selection processes, and monitoring of its workforce demographics."

City Attorney Amy Beckman-Fields, who signed the petition on behalf of the city, called the Justice Department declaration a proud accomplishment for North Little Rock. She said she was especially proud of how the city had exceeded its recruitment goals.

The decree requires North Little Rock to take steps related to the recruitment, hiring, assignment and promotion of blacks and women to reach long-term workforce goals.

Under the decree, the city is required to actively recruit black and female applicants and regularly submit compliance reports to the Justice Department.

The decision by federal regulators to conclude the arrangement was no longer necessary was based on an analysis of city workforce and hiring data, a review of the policies, procedures and practices that comprise North Little Rock's recruitment, hiring and promotion processes in conjunction with a study of data from the local labor market and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to the petition.

The decree did not set specific goals, but asked North Little Rock to aim for goals of 20% black applicants and 17% female applicants for police recruiting, with 20% black and 8% female applicants for the fire department.

Between 2016 and 2019, the federal analysis showed that black applicants made up 41% of job-seekers and 23% of hires while women made up 25% of applicants and 18% of hires.

For firefighters, black applicants were 25% of job-seekers and 23% of hires and women made up 6% of applicants and 9% of hires, the petition states.

The petition cites U.S. Census data that shows that whites make up 70% and blacks are 23% of the adult civilian labor force with a high school degree in the Little Rock/North Little Rock/Conway metro area.

When the federal government sued the city in 1982 over its employment practices, which the government saw as discriminatory, the city's mayor was Reed Thompson, its fire chief was I.E. Turner and its police chief was Bill Younts.

Thompson died in 1996 after serving 15 years as mayor; Turner retired more than a decade ago; and Younts, who was frequently in the news in the 1980s for his acrimonious relationships with other officials, was followed by a long line of other police chiefs.

Thompson took exception to the accusations when the suit was filed, telling reporters that all of the violations it cited occurred before he took office in January 1981.

The Justice Department alleged in the lawsuit that the city failed to recruit and hire women for jobs in the Street and Sanitation departments and that the city assigned black and female employees to low-paying jobs that offered them little opportunity for advancement.

The suit claimed North Little Rock used subjective selection procedures in hiring and promotion that had an adverse impact on blacks and women, and that the city failed to adopt objective non-discriminatory hiring procedures, with black applicants excluded from city jobs other than in the Street, Sanitation and Parks and Recreation departments.

