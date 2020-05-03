Higher education notebook

Henderson hires

Henderson State University has hired a new financial aid director.

Lisa Smith will start work May 11. Most recently, Smith has been the interim director of financial aid for the Arkansas Department of Education, according to the university's announcement. She's been a program specialist/outreach coordinator there since 2009. Before that, she was manager for student outreach services for the Arkansas Student Loan Authority.

Smith has a bachelor's degree in business from Philander Smith College and an associate of arts degree from Southern Technical College.

Henderson State officials have struggled in the past two years to process financial aid applications, citing issues with new software. Brad Patterson, vice president of student affairs and student success, who will oversee Smith, has said processing times have improved in recent months.

$610,000 to help

Tech arts students

The Windgate Foundation has donated $610,000 to Arkansas Tech University for the university's visual arts students and programs, the university announced this week.

Most of the grant -- $500,000 -- will go toward endowed scholarships, according to the news release. The remaining money will help pay for the university's artist-in-residence program and the Windgate Summer Art Launch for Arkansas Educators, designed for kindergarten-through-12th-grade teachers.

The Windgate Foundation, based in Little Rock, has donated more than $100 million to Arkansas institutions of higher education in recent years, all of which has been dedicated to visual arts.

