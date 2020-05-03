AT THE POST

DAY 57 of 57

SATURDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $40,906,451

SATURDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $100,750

SATURDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $40,805,701

SATURDAY'S STARS

Ricardo Santana won two races to win his seventh riding title. Santana finished the season with 60 victories in 309 starts, topping Martin Garcia by five victories

Santana won the second race on Scolding ($4.00, $3.20, $2.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.02, and the fourth race with Bankit ($5.00, $3.60, $2.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.44.

Joel Rosario won five races Saturday, improving his season-ending totals to 17 victories in 45 starts. Rosario won the first race with Timely Tradition ($4.80, $3.60, $3.00), covering 6 furlongs in 1:09.67. He also won the fifth race with Endorsed ($6.80, $4.00, $2.80), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.39; the sixth race with Hunt The Frost ($7.00, $3.20, $2.40), covering 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.97; the 10th race with Rushie ($8.00, $4.00, $3.00), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.89; and the second division of the Arkansas Derby with Nadal ($3.80, $3.40, $3.20), covering 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.34.

Garcia won two races to finish with 55 victories in 285 starts. In addition to winning the first division of the Arkansas Derby with Charlatan ($2.80, $2.60, $2.10), who covered 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.49, he won the seventh race with Gamine ($3.20, $3.00, $2.80), who covered 1 1/16 miles in 1:41.91.

Robertino Diodoro won the trainer's title with 52 victories in 236 starts. He won the ninth race with Dunph ($117.60, $35.80, $18.20), who went off at 57-1. Dunph covered 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.02.

Steve Asmusssen won the second and third races with Scolding and Reef's Destiny to finish the season in second place with 48 victories in 330 starts.

RICK LEE'S RECAP

SATURDAY'S RECAP 8-14 (57.1%)

MEET TOTAL 178-541 (32.9%)

LEE'S LOCK 19-55 (34.6%)

BEST BET 16-54 (29.7%)

LONG SHOT 11-52 (21.2%)

Oaklawn's 2020 season marked my 30th year as a public handicapper in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The meeting was statistically one of my best, as a $2 wager on all 541 selections produced a flat-bet profit of $55, or 5% return on investment. My 2020 best long-shot selections were especially good, producing a $35 profit, or a return on investment of 33.7%. Big fields and great racing made every day a thrill to handicap, and I can't wait to see how things get better in 2021.

