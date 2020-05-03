Boy, 11, shot by captor dies, police chief says

An 11-year-old boy who was shot by a man holding him hostage died from his injuries Friday night, Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said.

Jordan Roberts was shot Friday around 7 p.m. by Brent Martin, 32, whom police then shot and killed in a confrontation at the boy's home.

"It's with great sadness that we announce that our victim, 11-year-old Jordan Roberts, passed away from his injuries suffered at the hands of our suspect," Humphrey said at a news conference Saturday. "So, I want to ask that we keep Jordan's family in our thoughts and prayers."

Officers were sent to 1 Karon Court after Jordan's mother, Maranda Alford, appeared at the Northwest police substation around 6 p.m. and said Martin had taken her son hostage, according to a police report obtained Saturday.

Once at the scene, officers heard gunfire from inside the house and entered the house, where they were confronted by Martin. Officer Scott Dettmer and Lt. Dana Jackson both fired at Martin, killing him.

"The officers were attempting to gain communication and wait on our SWAT team," Humphrey said. "Gunshots were heard from inside the residence. We have now learned that those shots ... were being fired by the suspect and ... killed Jordan Roberts."

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene, and Jordan was taken to Arkansas Children's hospital, according to the incident report.

"With everything going on, their main focus was to save the life of this child," Humphrey said, explaining that the officers began lifesaving measures on Jordan. "This was an imminent situation, and it happened only in a matter of seconds. They never thought about their safety."

The shooting will be the subject of an internal, use of deadly force investigation, Humphrey said.

Dettmer and Jackson, who have a combined 55 years of experience, did everything they could to save Jordan during the incident, the chief said.

"I'm telling you right now our officers are hurting," Humphrey said. "They tried everything they could do to save that young child, and that's something that they will remember the rest of their lives."

Humphrey said Dettmer and Jackson acted in accordance with their training.

According to the incident report, Martin lived at the Karon Court house with Jordan and his mother. Detectives were still investigating the relationship between Martin and Alford, Humphrey said.

Neighbors said the three had moved into the small house at the corner of Karon Court and Labette Drive in a neighborhood just west of John Barrow Road, within the past couple of months. They said they didn't know much about Alford and Martin, but they had seen Jordan running around in the yard.

In 2016, Martin was charged with domestic battery against a different person and was found guilty in 2018. He also had several drug charges in his past.

In October 2019, Martin was also charged with aggravated assault and domestic battery involving Alford and was issued a no contact order, which expired on April 21.

Alford and Martin are listed on an eviction proceeding from 19 W. Windsor Drive in January, according to court documents.

Speaking at the news conference Saturday, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. urged the Little Rock community to keep Jordan's family and the officers who attempted to save him and his mother in their thoughts and prayers.

"As Chief Humphrey shared, in the midst of covid-19 they are continuing their duty of protecting and serving our community, putting their lives behind and others ahead," Scott said. "And we want to ensure that we share our appreciation to the officers for doing what they can to protect lives by serving. But also to make sure that we have our deep condolences and prayers for Jordan Roberts and his entire family."

Metro on 05/03/2020