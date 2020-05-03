Death weighs on isolated Moroccans

Health care workers monitor the status of covid-19 patients last month in an intensive care unit at the Moulay Abdellah hospital in Sale, Morocco. More photos at arkansasonline.com/53morocco/. (AP/Mosa’ab Elshamy)

RABAT, Morocco -- The new coronavirus has upended life for Morocco's medical workers. They enjoy better medical facilities than in much of Africa but are often short of the equipment available in European hospitals, which also found themselves overwhelmed.

When Moroccan nurse Mofadal Ahyane lost his first patient to covid-19, he had a recurring nightmare: His patient in agony slips from his body, which gradually transforms into Ahyane's own father, then brother, then friend.

"The death of that man will never leave me as long as I live," Ahyane said, his voice cracking as he recalled the vain efforts of doctors and nurses at the hospital in the northern city of Tetouan to save the man's life.

Medical professionals around this Muslim kingdom in North Africa spoke to The Associated Press, showing that the heartbreak and fears and the challenges of working safely are shared with Western counterparts, as is the devotion to saving lives.

Two Moroccan doctors have died after becoming infected, officials have said. Morocco, which is under a strict lockdown, currently has more than 4,700 confirmed cases and more than 170 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University count.

Since early March, the Moroccan government has steadily introduced virus control measures that have gradually turned vibrant cities into near ghost towns. Health Minister Khalid Ait Boutaleb says that if it weren't for preventive measures, Morocco would now be facing 6,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

Still, the virus has wrought personal havoc for some health workers, temporarily tearing apart their families as they self-isolate at the end of the day to keep their loved ones safe.

Radiology nurse Iman Benali at Casablanca's Sidi Moumen Hospital has been away from her husband and 6-year-old child since early March. Some nurses working with Benali had to stop breastfeeding their infants when duty called, she said.

Her long days end in self-isolation at a hotel with 70 other medical professionals. The hotel housekeepers are also forced to exchange families for hotel rooms because of their contact with the health professionals.

Benali said the sacrifices shared with co-workers has created a special bond.

"We watch out for each other out of compassion, but also out of fear for our own health," she said. "If a hospital worker gets contaminated, it means the entire hospital workforce may be contaminated."

At Moulay Abdellah Hospital in Morocco's Atlantic coastal city of Sale, Dr. Youssef Dhabi said he believes the deaths of his colleagues are a driving force for caregivers.

"If the deceased doctors were given a chance to return to work, they would take it instantly. You'd find them in their protective gear, treating patients," he said.

During his 12-hour shift, nurse Ahyane rarely eats because he fears contamination. "You wonder, are your hands clean enough to eat?" he says.

Dr. Houcine Benazouz doesn't even consider eating. Since early March, he has been running between departments at the Tetouan hospital. At night, he stays in a white, impersonal hotel room far from the comfort of his loved ones.

Nabil Zouini, who works with a testing task force in his hometown of Meknes, hasn't been home in over a month, something his 3-year-old daughter can't understand.

"She smiles at me every night and asks me: 'Dad, are you coming back home tomorrow?'" Zouini said of his video chats with his child. "If I say no, she cries."

Using a typical Moroccan expression that may speak to all the country's health workers, Zouini added: "I say to myself, we can't meet each other today, but we will hug tomorrow."

