Our book club is only 6 members so we could still meet in person, keeping social distancing guidelines in play.



We met outside at Cindy's house and she had it all prepared before we got there.

It was an overcast day, so not nearly as hot as yesterday--it was delightful sitting outside. This month's book was the Education of Ernie Dumas by Ernest Dumas.

If you are looking for a light, easy read, you probably want to bypass this one. It was chock full of Arkansas history, but many in the group felt it was heavy reading--one said she thought she was back in school studying political science. Only two of us had the book finished before today, and one wasn't quite finished with it yet. That tells you a lot about the book, since we did have a whole month to read it, and it is not like we have busy schedules at the moment! It was a slow read for sure. As with many of our books, the jury had mixed opinions. One person really liked it (and not the one who picked it). One really didn't like it (and not me!) The rest thought it was interesting, but not their favorite book. It was not something any of us would have read on our own, had it not been a book club choice, but you learned a lot. If Arkansas politics is interesting to you, you may want to read it, but give yourself some time.



I personally am not as interested in non-fiction books as fiction. I love to get engrossed in a book and often I am sad when the book is finished. I would not say that was the case with this one. I was quite happy I had it done. In fact, as soon as I finished it, I picked up some fiction and actually read three more books this week. I am currently engrossed in Peter May and am on book number 7. Very well written.



Our book club selection for May is A Single Thread by Tracy Chevalier. I am looking forward to it since I liked three of her other books I have read: Girl with a Pearl Earring, The Lady and the Unicorn, and At the Edge of the Orchard. I really liked Girl with a Pearl Earring and if you are into horticulture, At the Edge of the Orchard was fascinating getting into plant collecting in the pioneer days.

Regardless of our likes or dislikes of the book, it was really nice to be in a group setting for a change, without masks and socializing at a distance.

