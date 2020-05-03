In Michigan, militia role in protest raises concerns

A protester brandishes a rifle Saturday as he drives around the state Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., to call for an end to Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home executive orders. Gun-carrying protesters have been a common sight at demonstrations in some states, but an armed militia’s involvement in a protest in the Michigan Statehouse on Thursday marked an escalation that put a spotlight on weapons at protests. More photos at arkansasonline.com/53michigan/. More photos at arkansasonline.com/53covid/. (AP/Star Tribune/Aaron Lavinsky)

Gun-carrying protesters have been a common sight at some demonstrations calling for coronavirus-related restrictions to be lifted. But an armed militia's involvement in a protest in the Michigan statehouse Thursday marked an escalation that drew condemnation and cast a spotlight on the practice of carrying weapons to protest.

The "American Patriot Rally" started on the statehouse steps, where members of the Michigan Liberty Militia stood guard with weapons and tactical gear, their faces partially covered. They later moved inside the Capitol along with several hundred protesters, who demanded to be let onto the House floor, which is prohibited.

Some protesters with guns -- which are allowed in the statehouse -- went to the Senate gallery, where a senator said some armed men shouted at her, and some senators wore bullet-resistant vests.

For some observers, the images of armed men in tactical gear at a state Capitol were an unsettling symbol of rising tensions in a nation grappling with crisis.

Michigan Republicans on Friday criticized the showing, with the GOP leader of the state Senate referring to some protesters as "a bunch of jackasses" who "used intimidation and the threat of physical harm to stir up fear and feed rancor."

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, suggested that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should be moved to action.

"The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire," the president tweeted Friday. "These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal."

Michigan has been the epicenter of the political showdown over how to contain the spread of the deadly virus without decimating the economy. About a quarter of the state's workforce has filed for unemployment and more than 4,000 people have died.

Rally organizer Ryan Kelley said the event was intended to pressure Republicans to reject Whitmer's plan to continue restrictions on work and travel. He called the protest a "huge win," noting that the Republican-controlled Senate refused to extend Whitmer's coronavirus emergency declaration -- though she said Friday that her stay-at-home order remains in effect.

Kelley, a 38-year-old real estate broker, said he and other organizers are not part of a formal group but represent people who have been harmed by the stay-home order.

He said he invited the Michigan Liberty Militia to serve as "security." He suggested anyone who had a problem with their presence should read the Constitution and "live life without fear."

Gun-carrying protesters outside state capitols are a regular occurrence in some states, especially in Republican-leaning ones. But rarely do such protests converge at the same time around the country like they have during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Wisconsin, about a dozen people, several wearing camouflage, carried what appeared to be assault rifles and other long guns and stood around a makeshift guillotine at a protest attended by about 1,500 people.

In Arizona, people with rifles were among hundreds of protesters who demonstrated at the Capitol last month demanding that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey lift his stay-home order. Many in the crowd also carried holstered pistols.

Gun groups have been involved in organizing several of these protests -- which drew activists from a range of conservative causes. Gun rights advocates believe the restrictions on some businesses and closure of government offices are a threat to their right to own weapons, said Michael Hammond, legislative counsel for Gun Owners of America, a group that bills itself as the "no compromise" gun lobby.

Hammond said he routinely gets messages and emails from people around the country, complaining that authorities are making it impossible to exercise their Second Amendment rights. In some cases, that has meant orders closing gun shops or gun ranges or offices shutting down that process permits.

But Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, a gun-control group, considers these protests organized by the ultra-right and not necessarily reflective of most gun owners.

While it's legal to openly carry firearms inside some state capitols, Watts called it "dangerous to normalize this. Armed intimidation has no place in our political debate." She said those carrying guns at protests are almost always white men, and are "a vocal minority of the country" that opposes the stay-at-home orders.

The visual of heavily armed protesters, mostly white men, occupying a government building to a measured response by law enforcement is a particularly jarring one for many black Americans.

"Systemically, blackness is treated like a more dangerous weapon than a white man's gun ever will, while whiteness is the greatest shield of safety," said Brittany Packnett, a prominent national activist who protested in Ferguson, Mo.

The Michigan demonstrators, she added, "are what happens when people of racial privilege confuse oppression with inconvenience. No one is treading on their rights. We're all just trying to live."

