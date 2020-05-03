Police Beat

Man lands in jail

An Arkansas State Police trooper arrested a man early Saturday after a Little Rock car chase involving a reported stolen vehicle, according to an arrest report.

The trooper conducted a license plate check while patrolling just after 12:30 a.m. near Geyer Springs Road and Windamere Drive, and found that the vehicle had been reported stolen, the report said. He attempted to pull it over, but the driver, later identified as Darrell Artis, 51, sped off, according to the report.

When the chase ended, Artis fled on foot, but he was arrested after being shocked with a stun gun, the report said.

Artis was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held without bail and is charged with felony theft by receiving, felony fleeing in a vehicle and misdemeanor fleeing.

A Little Rock man was arrested on drug charges at midnight Friday after an Arkansas State Police trooper saw him driving recklessly, according to an arrest report.

The trooper clocked a vehicle being driven by Daniel Jackson, 24, going 82 mph in a 60-mph zone, the report said. The driver was also texting, the report said.

Jackson did not have a license or proof of insurance and had an infant with him, the report said. Marijuana and Xanax were found in the vehicle along with two plastic scales, the report said.

Jackson was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held without bail and is charged with felony possession of Xanax, felony possession of marijuana with purpose, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, felony fleeing in a vehicle and felony endangering the welfare of a minor.

