SELF PORTRAIT

Mitch Bettis

Today at 2:03 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption “We are called to be in service to one another. We do a 401(k), have a kids’ room, give raises and have fresh flowers, but the best benefit we can possibly have is to value our employees. We want people to be proud of where they work and want to be here.” (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins) ( Cary Jenkins)

• DATE AND PLACE OF BIRTH: Oct. 16, 1967, at Clark County Memorial Hospital in Arkadelphia.

• I WOULD LOVE TO MEET: Abraham Lincoln; Steve Martin.

• MY ONE GUILTY PLEASURE IS: Playing the online game PUBG with my son and youngest daughter.

• I DRIVE: An Infinity Q50.

• MY WIFE DRIVES: A GMC Acadia.

• EVERY MORNING I MUST HAVE: A few minutes of time to meditate, pray and get ready for the day.

• MY DOG IS A: Jackahuahua (Jack Russell terrier and chihuahua mix).

• HER NAME IS: Hazel.

• WHAT I'M CURRENTLY READING: Only the Paranoid Survive by Andrew Grove.

• WHEN I GRILL, I LOVE TO GRILL: A ribeye from Edwards Food Giant.

• BEST ADVICE TO YOUNG PEOPLE WHO WANT TO WORK IN PUBLISHING: It's a great time to be in our business. Distinctive content and impactful marketing will always be in high demand, but you better have skills that can evolve. Your job today may not be the same next month or next year.

Photo by Cary Jenkins
“We’ve had seven consecutive years of record revenue and profit. We have been very blessed as a company. I feel optimistic about the future. It’s a difficult time for a lot of people, and I’m not naive to the hurt, but I believe as a community, state and country we can turn the corner.” (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

• I WEAR A BOW TIE BECAUSE: Most people don't. Be different.

• ONE WORD TO SUM ME UP: Determined

