Health Care notebook

New warnings set

for cigarette packs

A federal rule that goes into effect next month orders new warnings to appear on cigarette packages.

The rule requires the Food and Drug Administration to add to cigarette warning labels statements and photo-realistic color graphics depicting the negative health consequences of smoking.

The warnings will highlight issues such as diabetes and blindness from cataracts.

The warnings will likely be visible on cigarette boxes next year.

Smoking kills more people in the United States each year than HIV, drug and alcohol use, car crashes and gun injuries combined, regulators wrote in an explanation of the rule.

The rule aims to help the public better grasp the health risks of smoking.

Arkansas has one of the nation's highest rates of adult smokers, with more than one in five adults saying they smoke cigarettes, according to federal data.

State sees decline

in marriage rates

Rates of new marriages in Arkansas were cut almost in half between 1990 and 2018, according to data from the National Vital Statistics System.

In 1990, that rate was 15.3 per 1,000 residents. By 2018, it fell to 8.9 per 1,000, the data said.

Marriage rates in the state have declined every year since 2014.

A report released in April found that rates of new marriages in the U.S. have fluctuated since 1900, plunging in 1932 before climbing to an all-time high of 16.4 per 1,000 in 1946.

Those rates have been declining roughly since 1982 and fell to a historic low of 6.9 per 1,000 between 2017 and 2018, the analysis said.

Alzheimer's group

offers $100 grants

Alzheimer's Arkansas has announced a grant program to help family caregivers who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The $100 grants can be used to help pay for utilities, groceries, medical supplies or additional care.

"Caregivers face a lot of day-to-day stress, and our mission has always been to provide relief," the group's executive director, Matt Elmore, said in a statement.

"Our goal is to help caregivers during this crisis so they can focus on providing the best care for their loved ones."

More information, including eligibility requirements, is available on the group's website: alzark.org/caregivers/grants.

Metro on 05/03/2020