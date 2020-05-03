Alexander Alazo, 42, of Aubrey, Texas, a Cuban man who sought asylum in the U.S., was taken into custody after, court files say, he opened fire with an AK-47 at the Cuban Embassy in Washington, spraying the building with nearly three dozen rounds because he wanted to “get them before they could get him.”

Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York City, said a memorial to the medical workers who went to the city’s aid during the pandemic will be dedicated to Paul Cary, a 66-year-old paramedic from Aurora, Colo., who went to New York to save lives before losing his own to the coronavirus.

Melanee Carmickal and her husband, Sylvester, whose wedding plans in St. Pete Beach, Fla., were canceled as a result of the pandemic, exchanged vows in a Gainesville parking lot in a ceremony officiated by an Alachua County clerk impersonating Elvis Presley.

Richard McGuire, 42, who was charged with trespassing on Disney’s Discovery Island in Bay Lake, Fla., told Orange County sheriff ’s deputies that he was unaware of the “no trespassing” signs and that the closed park “looked like a tropical paradise.”

Dillian Mikel Weaver, 19, of Williamsport, Pa., and his 16-year-old girlfriend face charges including conspiracy and solicitation to commit murder after the man they tried to hire to kill the girl’s stepfather went to police, authorities said.

Toranzo Arvie, 57, a teacher at Opelousas Junior High School in Louisiana, was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile after the parent of a female student reported inappropriate text messages sent to the girl, police said.

Will Akin, a spokesman for the Clay County, Mo., sheriff’s office, said a jail deputy has been placed on leave and an investigation has been launched after a male inmate accused the officer of sexually assaulting him.

Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh, 23, a Texas man who prosecutors said declared himself as a member of a neo-Nazi group, was sentenced to 2½ years in federal prison after officers found three assault-style rifles, a pistol and ammunition in his car during a traffic stop.

Todd Kashdan, a George Mason University professor who studies human sexuality, is filing an appeal after an Alexandria, Va., judge dismissed his lawsuit against the school, in which Kashdan says he was wrongly punished for sexual discussions with students that prompted complaints.