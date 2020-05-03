Oaklawn's double derbies fill an emptiness

Not even an evil pandemic could completely rain on Oaklawn's parade Saturday.

On one of the most beautiful days of the year at one of the most beautiful tracks in the world, there were 14 flawless races, including two Arkansas derbies.

Horses came from literally all over the country to be part of what is second to only the Kentucky Derby for regally bred horses trained for spring racing.

It was a day for Hall of Fame trainers, and the racing to match.

The best jockeys in the world were in Hot Springs for races that totaled more than $2.3 million in purses. And it took place at a track where not one corned beef sandwich or cold beverage has been sold since March 13.

This racing season never will be forgotten, but it will be far from one of the most profitable.

While Oaklawn was dark to racing patrons, so was the casino. No date has been set to allow casinos in the state to open, yet costly construction continues in the Spa City, Pine Bluff and West Memphis.

Purses were trimmed without one complaint because Oaklawn President Louis Cella chose to have a season rather than close the gates and wait a year.

It was a season of survival for everyone. Trainers such as Steven Asmussen and Gary "Red Dog" Hartlage (a personal favorite), top jockeys such as Ricardo Santana and Joe Talamo, and every other horsemen started each day early and ended late. There was always more to do while social distancing.

Saturday, though, was racing in all its glory.

If the gates had been open -- and yes, if a frog had wings he wouldn't bump his behind -- there would have been no containing the crowd. The Hot Springs Fire Department would have been frantic.

Instead, no one came to the track, but tens of thousands watched and wagered judging by the handle on www.oaklawnanywhere.com.

Judging by what could be seen on the screen, the track was ready. The grass was cut, every curb was edged and trees were in bloom for miles.

It was showtime even without the fans.

The main events were the two Arkansas derbies, and the fans bet Charlatan to a 2-5 favorite in the first leg. Jockey Martin Garcia broke perfectly, went to the lead, and it was a one-horse race that will keep going to the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5, barring an injury.

It was the son of Speightstown's first race outside of Santa Anita in California, and only the third of his career. He kept his social distance from start to finish on a track he owned.

Down the backstretch, he loped under a handride and a 2-length lead, and when Basin made his move on the turn to home, Charlatan pulled away for a 6-length win.

Trainer Bob Baffert, the king of social distancing as he stayed in California, would make it a clean sweep of the Arkansas derbies as Nadal, bet down to the 4-5 favorite, proved to be the best in the second division despite a slow start.

Nadal, who also won the Rebel Stakes, fell in behind Wells Bayou. At the head of the stretch, he made his move and took the lead. Like his stablemate Charlatan, he had clear running from there.

Nadal is undefeated in four races, and both Baffert runners earned 100 Derby points.

Charlatan may have been more impressive, but Nadal showed the ability to overcome his start. He is now a winner of more than $1 million in four races.

It was a grand day for racing at the track, and not even the coronavirus pandemic could put a damper on the horses, trainers and jockeys.

