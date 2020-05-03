FOOTBALL

Dalton to join Cowboys

Andy Dalton has agreed to terms on a contract with the Dallas Cowboys, both the NFL Network and ESPN reported Saturday night. According to both networks, the deal is for one year with $3 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $7 million. Dalton, 32 and a Texas native, played college football at TCU. Dalton was a second-round draft pick in the 2011 draft. He spent nine seasons at Cincinnati, helping the Bengals clinch five playoff berths. Dalton was released by the Bengals on Thursday.

Chiefs, Charlton reach deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a contract with defensive end Taco Charlton, adding a former first-round pick who flamed out in Dallas and Miami but whose athleticism is a match for coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's defense. Charlton, 25, was the 28th overall selection in the 2017 draft. He made seven starts for the Cowboys before sustaining a shoulder injury, and he was waived just two weeks into last season. The Dolphins signed Charlton and he made five starts and appeared in 10 games, but he was a healthy scratch the last four games of the regular season. The Dolphins waived him Thursday and the Chiefs were able to sign him when he cleared waivers Friday.

Bears decline option on QB

The Chicago Bears have declined their fifth-year option for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for the 2021 season. The move is hardly a surprise considering the way Trubisky struggled in his third season since the Bears drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick. His yards (3,138), completion rate (63.2%), touchdowns (17) and rating (83) all dropped from the previous year. The Bears acquired 2018 Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles from Jacksonville in March and plan to hold an open competition for the starting job.

BASKETBALL

NBA delays draft lottery

The NBA is delaying the draft lottery and draft combine, events scheduled for Chicago later this month. The lottery cannot occur until the regular season is completed or is declared over, because team records determine the odds that the 14 non-playoff teams will have of securing the right to pick No. 1 overall in the draft. For now, the draft remains scheduled for June 25 -- though that, too, will likely have to change in the coming weeks as the league continues reacting to the coronavirus pandemic. The lottery was to have taken place May 19. The draft combine was to have run from May 21-24. The league typically invites about 70 players to the combine.

Bulls name Eversley as GM

The Chicago Bulls announced Marc Eversley as their new general manager. Eversley agreed to take the job earlier in the week. He succeeds the fired Gar Forman and will work under new top executive Arturas Karnisovas. Eversley spent four years in Philadelphia's front office -- the past two as the 76ers' senior vice president of player personnel. The Bulls were 11th in the Eastern Conference at 22-43 and on the way to their third consecutive losing record when the league stopped play. A Canadian, Eversley becomes the Bulls' first black general manager. He was with the 76ers when they drafted two-time All-Star Ben Simmons with the No. 1 overall pick in 2016 and had a big hand in them trading up with Boston to get Matisse Thybulle at No. 20 last June. The rookie guard established himself as one of the NBA's best young defenders this season. The 76ers went from winning 28 games in 2016-17 to more than 50 the next two seasons. They were 39-26 when the NBA suspended play because of the coronavirus pandemic.

