Environment Notebook

A charitable foundation affiliated with utility company American Electric Power plans to donate $200,000 to the Illinois River Watershed Partnership, according to an April 20 news release.

A nonprofit organization based in Cave Springs, the Illinois River Watershed Partnership's stated goals include conservation, water-quality research and public outreach related to the watershed spanning Northwest Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma.

In a statement, the organization's executive director Nicole Hardiman said the grant will help the foundation engage with local youths.

"We want to build a conservation ethic in future generations, while also producing information for targeted outreach and best management practice implementation," Hardiman said. "The grant will enhance our ability to provide interactive, science-based field trips for local students, as well as work with student teams to collect useful ecological information about local creeks and streams."

American Electric Power is a publicly traded utility company that provides electricity to customers across 11 states -- including Arkansas -- under the auspices of a subsidiary, Southwestern Electric Power Co. The company operates the Flint Creek coal-fired power plant near Gentry in the Illinois River watershed.

A solar energy company will develop an array on 98 acres in Jonesboro on behalf of the local utility district.

Jonesboro's City Water and Light has partnered with Denver-based TurningPoint Energy to develop a 13.25-megawatt solar array. The city will own the system, which is scheduled to be operational by December 2021, according to a Tuesday news release.

In its first year, the array is expected to be able to supply megawatt-hours equivalent to powering roughly 1,600 homes, according to the project announcement.

Jake Rice, the city's water and light manager, attributed the decision to pursue solar to the coming phaseout of the White Bluff and Independence coal-fired power plants. The power plants, operated by Entergy Arkansas, are to stop burning coal in 2028 and 2030, respectively.

Jonesboro's new solar array "will be a great addition to our generation portfolio," Rice said in a statement. "It will provide clean, sustainable energy and price-certainty for our customers for many years."

Jonesboro television station KAIT-TV first reported the project.

