State's artists majority of annual Delta Exhibition

Elizabeth Weber’s Social Distancing is a sculpture made from leaf skeletons, honey locust thorns, wool roving and dandelion wishes. It will be part of the Arkansas Arts Center’s “62nd Annual Delta Exhibition,” which will be shown online. (Courtesy Arkansas Arts Center)

More than half of the 63 works accepted into the Arkansas Arts Center's "62nd Annual Delta Exhibition" were made by the state's resident artists. The exhibition will be presented online this year beginning June 19.

Open to artists born in or living in Arkansas and its border states, the Delta was founded in 1958 and features works in all media. The exhibition is organized in collaboration with Historic Arkansas Museum, Thea Foundation, Acansa Gallery and the Argenta Branch of the William F. Laman Library.

Stefanie Fedor, executive director of the Visual Arts Center of Richmond, Va., is the juror of this year's "Delta." She chose those 63 works from 772 entries by 348 artists. Fedor will name a Grand Award winner and two Delta Award winners. The Contemporaries, an auxiliary membership group of the Arkansas Arts Center, will select a Contemporaries Award winner. Fedor will announce the award winners in a virtual event June 18.

Arkansas residents selected for this year's exhibition include John Allison, Joe Barnett, Deitra Blackwell, Joel Boyd, Anais Dasse, Margo Duvall, Reece Henderson, Jeanie Hursley, Tim Hursley, Chris Hynes, Derek Slagle, Steve Spencer and Elizabeth Weber, all of Little Rock.

Lee Robertson of Batesville; David Foss of Bella Vista; Johnny Ferrell of Benton; Tessa Davidson and Anna Wagner, both of Cabot; Dawn Holder of Clarksville; Ed Pennebaker of Clinton; Barbara Satterfield of Conway; Chassidy Siratt of Donaldson; Cynthia Kresse of Eureka Springs; James P. Bell, Aaron Bleidt, Leah Grant and Ray Allen Parker, all of Fayetteville; Robbie Brindley and David Rose, of Hot Springs;

Aaron Calvert's Rocket Rabbit is a stoneware, underglaze and gold ceramic enamel work that has been selected to be part of the Arkansas Arts Center's annual Delta Exhibition. (Courtesy Arkansas Arts Center)

Oluwatobi Adewumi of McNeil; Anna Zusman of Magnolia; Stephanie Williams of North Little Rock; Steven Wise of Rogers; Britynn Davis of Roland; Aaron Calvert and David Mudrinich of Russellville; John Lasater of Siloam Springs; Greely Myatt of West Memphis.

Those living elsewhere who were selected are Dale Newkirk of Covington, La.; Kayla O'Neal of Shongaloo, La.; Deborah Lillie of Thibodaux, La.; Jeff Mickey of Hammond, La.; Thomas Faukner and Dean Dablow, both of Ruston, La.; Mildred West of Oxford, Miss.; Euphus Ruth of Greenville, Miss.; Joe Morzuch of Starkville, Miss.; William Goodman of Jackson, Miss.; Cynthia Buob of Columbus, Miss.; Justin Shaw of Warrensburg, Mo.; Scott Blair of Kansas City, Mo.; Wade Hampton of Las Vegas, Nev.; Ajamu Kojo of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Louis Watts of Burlington, N.C.; Liz Noble of Columbus, Ohio.

Marilyn Avery Turner of Knoxville, Tenn.; Jed Jackson, Sharon Havelka, Don DuMont and Robert Fairchild, all of Memphis; Brian Bundren of Henderson, Tenn.; Anton Hoeger of Canton, Texas; Robin Hazard of Rockport, Texas.

Style on 05/03/2020