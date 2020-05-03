2 more inmate deaths connected to virus; Arkansas death toll up to 76

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2009, file photo, an officer patrols a cell block at the Cummins Unit near Varner.

Two Arkansas inmates who were undergoing treatment for covid-19 died Sunday morning, one at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center and the other at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, according to a news release.

Both were inmates at the Cummins Unit in Lincoln County. Both had pre-existing conditions, and one was on a ventilator when he died. One was serving a 30-year sentence and the other was serving life without parole, the Arkansas Department of Corrections release states.

A third inmate from the Cummins Unit died in the infirmary Sunday, but the department doesn’t believe his death is related to the coronavirus. He was taken to the infirmary after collapsing in front of correctional officers, the release states.

The department has requested an autopsy for the third man who died.

The total number of deaths from the coronavirus climbed to 76 Sunday, up from 73 on Saturday, according to state data. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Saturday announced the deaths of two inmates from the Cummins Unit who had covid-19.

The data Sunday also showed 3,431 cumulative positive cases and 1,999 recoveries.

