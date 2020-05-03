Wacaser leaves legacy at Bentonville West

Hallie Wacaser helped lead Team USA softball to victory in the fall and was hoping to lead Bentonville West to a state title in the spring.

Then the coronavirus pandemic threw everyone a curveball.

At a glance NAME Hallie Wacaser SCHOOL Bentonville West SPORT Softball GRADE Senior CHALK TALK Signed to play softball at Florida State. … Named Arkansas Gatorade Softball Player of the Year as a sophomore. … Helped lead Team USA in the fall in the U-17 Pan American Championships played in Barranquila, Colombia. … Hit a team-best .560 (14 for 25) with 2 home runs, 10 RBI and 11 runs scored for Team USA. … Hit .511 with 25 doubles, 9 triples, 36 home runs and 140 RBI over three seasons for Bentonville West. … Struck out only 15 times in her high school career, and only once last season. … Finished with a 4.1 grade-point average, ranking 37th out of a class of 446.

The third in a series recognizing some of the state’s best spring high school athletes who had their seasons canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bentonville West managed three games before schools across Arkansas were shut down, but Wacaser was used to getting the bat taken out of her hands. She finished the abbreviated season 1-for-3, and drew 9 consecutive intentional walks in her final two games.

Wacaser and Bentonville West softball Coach Anthony Cantrell said the walks weren't a surprise.

"We knew it was going to be tough," Cantrell said. "Farmington was up six runs and walked her with nobody on base. I don't understand it all the time, but it's a testament to her."

Wacaser hit a robust .511 with 25 doubles, 9 triples, 36 home runs and 140 RBI over three seasons for the Lady Wolverines. She earned Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year honors as a sophomore. She struck out just 15 times in her high school career -- and just once during her entire junior season.

The three-time all-state selection was also chosen to the 15-player Team USA roster that claimed the U-17 Pan American Championships in the fall. And those teams couldn't hold her down, either.

Wacaser paced Team USA, which finished 8-0, with a .560 average (14-for-25) with 2 home runs, 10 RBI and 11 runs scored. She said it was a dream come true to don the uniform.

The Florida State signee hit two home runs to help Team USA close out pool play with a 12-0 win over Argentina. She added two hits, including a triple, and a run scored in a 2-0 win over Mexico in the tournament finale.

Wacaser soaked up the experience both on and off the field in Barranquilla, Colombia.

"It was the experience of a lifetime," Wacaser said. "Getting to play against girls from other countries, how cool is that? Seeing different countries and how they play softball, it's definitely the coolest thing I've ever done.

"It's really indescribable, seeing how other people live. We're so blessed to live in the United States."

Cantrell watched the games via a live stream on the internet, and he couldn't have been more proud.

"I couldn't really understand it because it was broadcast in Spanish, but when you've got a kid down there and she's hitting bombs and the fields were 250 [feet]. Wow! There's nothing you can say, getting to watch one of your kids represent their country. That's pretty special."

When word came down the high school season was called for good, Wacaser said it hit her hard.

"It's super sad that I won't get to play with these girls anymore," Wacaser said. "But I'm excited about what's to come in the future. It's hard to comprehend what's happened. We were in school a month ago, and after all that hard work in the fall and now it's done."

It was difficult for Cantrell, too.

"I never thought that Monday when we played Farmington, that would be the last time I would get to coach her," Cantrell added. "This kid is as good as anybody I've ever seen play. That really hit me hard, and I'm 47 years old."

He's watched her grow both as a player and leader over the past four years.

"She obviously has God-given talent, but she takes that to another level because she's so into what it takes to be elite," Cantrell said. "That word nowadays gets thrown around quite a bit. But she's truly elite.

"Obviously, when she came in as a freshman she was special, talented physically. Now, she's taken the role as a verbal and emotional leader."

Wacaser grew to understand that even if she was having a bad day, she needed to stay positive for the rest of team, Cantrell said.

She discussed trying to help a specific player shake off a bad play or poor at-bat.

"I'm trying to teach her that's the way I was," Wacaser said. "I was a perfectionist. I still am, just don't overanalyze everything you do. You can't let one swing affect your whole game."

Wacaser acknowledged it's an honor for young players to want to emulate her. She recently saw a young girl who works with the same hitting coach that she does decked out in Florida State gear, and Wacaser was a little stunned when another youngster asked for her autograph earlier this year.

Photo by Ben Goff

Hallie Wacaser pitches for Bentonville West in the third inning vs Farmington Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Bentonville West in Centerton. Go to nwaonline.com/photos to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

"I was like, 'Oh gosh, I haven't done anything yet, but OK,' " Wacaser said. "It's fun getting to interact with people who are going to follow in your footsteps at West."

Cantrell said she's handled the acclaim superbly, and she's leaving a mark on the Bentonville West softball program.

"She's special," he said. "She knows it's an honor and doesn't take it for granted."

