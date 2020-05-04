Benton County marriage licenses

April 17
Mark Allen Ellis, 47, and Jeanette Lynn Hill, 40, both of Centerton
April 20
Dylan Prescott Heeter, 27, and Savanna Cheyanne Elizabeth Willet, 22, both of Bentonville
April 21
Danielle Nicole Adkins, 33, and Jonathan Austin Davis, 34, both of Gravette
Tyler Bruce Adrian, 22, Kansas City, and Serena Nikole Sisco, 20, Siloam Springs
Jonathan Isaac Strey Campos, 35, and Maria Haidee Gratol, 37, both of Bentonville
Amy Renae Powers, 33, Bentonville, and Travis Lee Blake France, 31, Rogers
April 22
Austin Ross Alexander, 18, Centerton, and Courtney Lynn Bock, 21, Rogers
Antonio Isaiah Anima, 23, and Blake Marie Dobson, 23, both of Rogers
William Herbert Ayers, 71, and Karla Lee Savard, 55, both of Rogers
Jason Kevin Batres, 20, Bethel Heights, and Mariela Miranda, 20, Springdale
Noah Benjamin Bolls, 37, and Erica Renee Galvan, 36, both of Bella Vista
Adam Stewart Bostwick, 34, Bentonville, and Jolana Ruvonne Gibbs, 37, Bella Vista
Matthew Freemon Dossett, 24, and Haylee Marie Boothe, 25, both of Springdale
Gage Thomas Hutchinson, 23, and Hannah Laurice Davis, 23, both of Springdale
Nicholas Lee Kissinger, 27, and Marcilina Laura Sanchez, 28, both of Rogers
Michael Christian Kuhn, 32, and Casey Lynn Robbins, 31, both of Gentry
Nathan Lane Lockman, 36, and Francine Katelyn Bosteder, 27, both of Rogers
Donald Alan Lynch, 54, and Celena Jo Murdock, 46, both of Rogers
Arturo Mendia-Buena, 43, and Belen Serrano-Macias, 39, both of Fayetteville
David Joseph Morgan, 35, Centerton, and Rachel Elaine Young, 38, Bentonville
Alex Paul Newsom, 25, and Presley Taylor Smith, 19, both of Gravette
Markus David Page, 23, and Autumn Nichole Hopcroft, 25, both of Siloam Springs
Davy Lee Smith, 27, Bentonville, and Ashley Chanele Eaves, 31, Springdale
April 24
Robert Leroy Whitemyer, 57, and Jeanie Marie Creech, 60, both of Bella Vista
April 29
Kamil Bay, 31, and Cahyandini Fajriati, 22, both of Rogers
Jonathan Andrew Bland, 22, and Elise Carol Dudley, 20, both of Bentonville
Forrest Gail Brissey, 28, and Cody Lee Sanders, 27, both of Rogers
Kody Taylor Brown, 23, Seligman, Mo., and Lexi Taylor Danos, 24, Rogers
Cess Roberto Elizondo, 25, and Zalma Nallely Hernandez Mireles, 27, both of Bethel Heights
Nathanael Lee Free, 22, and Courtney Danielle Austin, 20, both of Gentry
Xena Alexandria Gauthreaux, 24, and Samuel Mejia-Colin, 32, both of Springdale
Jesse Brian Harwood, 26, and Rachel Elizabeth Adams, 26, both of Bentonville
James Nelson Martin, 69, Gravette, and Pamela Sue Bertschy, 68, Hiwasse
Benjamin Patrick Murphy, 31, and Maria Denise Bandy, 30, both of Rogers
Mauricio Pernudi Jr, 21, and Gabrielle Christina Crowley, 20, both of Bentonville
Cole William Regier, 20, Fayetteville, and Emma Clare Theoldore, 20, Rogers
David Albert Ritter, 39, and Miranda Lea Wilson, 28, both of Centerton
Shelby Lynn Robertson, 23, and Austin Matthew Fox, 24, both of Centerton
Adan Ocdulio Rodriguez, 35, and Ainsley Nicole Stroud, 25, both of Centerton
Loren Jett Schroeder, 24, Siloam Springs, and Abby Mackenna Sikes, 22, Fayetteville
Samuel Jake Shaver, 40, Decatur, and Cynthia Dawn Almand, 41, Gravette
Bauer Austin Sloat, 20, Bella Vista, and Lesly Anay Chavez-Caceres, 21, Rogers
Christopher Aaron Spurgeon, 25, and Ashley Irene Thornton, 25, both of Siloam Springs
Brandon Lee Weyand, 21, and Kaitlyn Angelina Holmes, 19, both of Bentonville
