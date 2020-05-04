Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Benton County marriage licenses

by -- Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption

April 17

Mark Allen Ellis, 47, and Jeanette Lynn Hill, 40, both of Centerton

April 20

Dylan Prescott Heeter, 27, and Savanna Cheyanne Elizabeth Willet, 22, both of Bentonville

April 21

Danielle Nicole Adkins, 33, and Jonathan Austin Davis, 34, both of Gravette

Tyler Bruce Adrian, 22, Kansas City, and Serena Nikole Sisco, 20, Siloam Springs

Jonathan Isaac Strey Campos, 35, and Maria Haidee Gratol, 37, both of Bentonville

Amy Renae Powers, 33, Bentonville, and Travis Lee Blake France, 31, Rogers

April 22

Austin Ross Alexander, 18, Centerton, and Courtney Lynn Bock, 21, Rogers

Antonio Isaiah Anima, 23, and Blake Marie Dobson, 23, both of Rogers

William Herbert Ayers, 71, and Karla Lee Savard, 55, both of Rogers

Jason Kevin Batres, 20, Bethel Heights, and Mariela Miranda, 20, Springdale

Noah Benjamin Bolls, 37, and Erica Renee Galvan, 36, both of Bella Vista

Adam Stewart Bostwick, 34, Bentonville, and Jolana Ruvonne Gibbs, 37, Bella Vista

Matthew Freemon Dossett, 24, and Haylee Marie Boothe, 25, both of Springdale

Gage Thomas Hutchinson, 23, and Hannah Laurice Davis, 23, both of Springdale

Nicholas Lee Kissinger, 27, and Marcilina Laura Sanchez, 28, both of Rogers

Michael Christian Kuhn, 32, and Casey Lynn Robbins, 31, both of Gentry

Nathan Lane Lockman, 36, and Francine Katelyn Bosteder, 27, both of Rogers

Donald Alan Lynch, 54, and Celena Jo Murdock, 46, both of Rogers

Arturo Mendia-Buena, 43, and Belen Serrano-Macias, 39, both of Fayetteville

David Joseph Morgan, 35, Centerton, and Rachel Elaine Young, 38, Bentonville

Alex Paul Newsom, 25, and Presley Taylor Smith, 19, both of Gravette

Markus David Page, 23, and Autumn Nichole Hopcroft, 25, both of Siloam Springs

Davy Lee Smith, 27, Bentonville, and Ashley Chanele Eaves, 31, Springdale

April 24

Robert Leroy Whitemyer, 57, and Jeanie Marie Creech, 60, both of Bella Vista

April 29

Kamil Bay, 31, and Cahyandini Fajriati, 22, both of Rogers

Jonathan Andrew Bland, 22, and Elise Carol Dudley, 20, both of Bentonville

Forrest Gail Brissey, 28, and Cody Lee Sanders, 27, both of Rogers

Kody Taylor Brown, 23, Seligman, Mo., and Lexi Taylor Danos, 24, Rogers

Cess Roberto Elizondo, 25, and Zalma Nallely Hernandez Mireles, 27, both of Bethel Heights

Nathanael Lee Free, 22, and Courtney Danielle Austin, 20, both of Gentry

Xena Alexandria Gauthreaux, 24, and Samuel Mejia-Colin, 32, both of Springdale

Jesse Brian Harwood, 26, and Rachel Elizabeth Adams, 26, both of Bentonville

James Nelson Martin, 69, Gravette, and Pamela Sue Bertschy, 68, Hiwasse

Benjamin Patrick Murphy, 31, and Maria Denise Bandy, 30, both of Rogers

Mauricio Pernudi Jr, 21, and Gabrielle Christina Crowley, 20, both of Bentonville

Cole William Regier, 20, Fayetteville, and Emma Clare Theoldore, 20, Rogers

David Albert Ritter, 39, and Miranda Lea Wilson, 28, both of Centerton

Shelby Lynn Robertson, 23, and Austin Matthew Fox, 24, both of Centerton

Adan Ocdulio Rodriguez, 35, and Ainsley Nicole Stroud, 25, both of Centerton

Loren Jett Schroeder, 24, Siloam Springs, and Abby Mackenna Sikes, 22, Fayetteville

Samuel Jake Shaver, 40, Decatur, and Cynthia Dawn Almand, 41, Gravette

Bauer Austin Sloat, 20, Bella Vista, and Lesly Anay Chavez-Caceres, 21, Rogers

Christopher Aaron Spurgeon, 25, and Ashley Irene Thornton, 25, both of Siloam Springs

Brandon Lee Weyand, 21, and Kaitlyn Angelina Holmes, 19, both of Bentonville

NW News on 05/04/2020

Print Headline: Marriage licenses

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT