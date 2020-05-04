Visitors at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, walk Sunday past markers indicating the spot where Allison B. Krause, 19, was fa- tally wounded by National Guardsmen who opened re during a May 4, 1970, protest against the escalation of the Vietnam War. Four students were killed and five were wounded in the incident. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)

Court rejects Kentucky church's appeal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A federal appeals court on Saturday declined to block the Kentucky governor's temporary ban on mass gatherings from applying to in-person religious services.

The three-judge panel did clear the way for Maryville Baptist Church to hold drive-in worship services while adhering to public health requirements. That's an alternative that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has strongly encouraged throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

But the panel stopped short of applying its order to in-person worship services.

The ruling came soon after the church asked the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for an emergency order stopping Beshear's mass-gathering ban from being enforced against religious services.

"We realize that this falls short of everything the church has asked for and much of what it wants,"' the Cincinnati-based appeals court panel said Saturday. "But that is all we are comfortable doing after the 24 hours the plaintiffs have given us with this case."

It urged a federal district judge to "prioritize resolution" of the church's claims in its lawsuit.

Beshear recently announced that places of worship in Kentucky will be able to once again hold in-person services starting May 20. It's part of a broader plan to gradually reopen the state's economy. Exceptions to his shutdown order include trips to the grocery store, bank, pharmacy and hardware store.

Biden victorious in Kansas mail-in vote

TOPEKA, Kan. -- Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in Kansas that the state party conducted exclusively by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former vice president had been expected to prevail in Saturday's vote and capture a majority of the state's delegates to the Democrats' national nominating commission. Biden took 77% of the vote.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont was still in the race when the Kansas party began mailing ballots at the end of March, but he suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden.

Biden won 29 delegates and Sanders got 10, inching Biden closer to the number of delegates he needs to clinch the Democratic nomination. He has a total of 1,435 delegates and needs 1,991 to win the nomination on the first ballot at the party's national convention this summer, a threshold Biden is likely to reach in June after many states postponed their primaries. Sanders has 984 delegates, according to the count by The Associated Press released Sunday.

Democratic leaders originally had planned to set up polling places across the state in addition to allowing mail balloting. But they scrapped plans for in-person voting at the end of March after Gov. Laura Kelly issued a statewide stay-at-home order, and the change nearly tripled participation over four years ago, with 34.7% of registered Democrats casting ballots.

Virus curbs cut Alabama traffic deaths

MOBILE, Ala. -- Traffic accidents are killing fewer people in Alabama as people stay home more and drive less during the pandemic.

Highway deaths in April dropped 58% from March and 42% from a year earlier, according to statistics from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. State troopers also investigated 43% fewer traffic accidents in April than in March.

Troopers in Mobile and Baldwin counties, which are crossed by both Interstate 10 and I-65, worked only one fatal crash in April, a motorcycle accident in Grand Bay.

"It's pretty unusual for around here. That kind of stood out," Lt. Joe Piggott, a state trooper spokesman, told WALA-TV.

The statistics don't include numbers from local police agencies, but they are similar to data from the Alabama Department of Transportation, which has vehicle counters along Interstate 10 and I-65. Traffic volume over a nearly three-week period in April was down by about 46% compared with the same period in 2019.

One consequence of less congestion may be a tendency for drivers who are on the roads to drive faster.

"It seems like the speeds are increasing on the highways," Piggott said. "We've clocked quite a few at triple digits."

New C-130J's urged for Georgia Guard

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Members of Georgia's congressional delegation are urging the Pentagon to choose a Savannah unit to be among the first in the Air National Guard to receive the military's new C-130J transport planes.

Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, along with GOP Rep. Buddy Carter, sent a letter Friday to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett. The lawmakers say the 165th Airlift Wing based in Savannah is "ideally suited" to be the first Air National Guard unit to transition to the new aircraft.

The unit currently flies an older version of the plane that's used by the military to transport personnel and supplies.

The Air National Guard in March identified the Savannah Air Guard Station among eight locations it's considering for the new plane. The military plans to choose three bases to share 24 of the new aircraft, according to the National Guard Association of the United States.

