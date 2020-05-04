Defensive target pledges to Hogs

Defensive target Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, who named the Razorbacks his leader after visiting Fayetteville on March 7, orally committed to University of Arkansas on Sunday, his mother's birthday.

Hamilton-Jordan, 6-0, 203 pounds, of Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep, chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Kentucky, Kansas State, Kansas, Iowa State, Washington State, Tulsa, and others.

His relationships with defensive coordinator Barry Odom and cornerbacks coach Sam Carter weighed heavily in his decision.

"It's the best place for me," Hamilton-Jordan said. "It's Arkansas, SEC the best conference down there. I'm ready to play.

"They have the best opportunities for me on the field and the best coaches. Coach Odom is really the man and Coach Carter that's my guy right there."

Coach Sam Pittman also played a big part in him choosing the Hogs.

"The head coach relationship with him and me, we just connected Day One," Hamilton-Jordan said.

He told the coaches he was a Razorback during the week of April 13-17 but waited to announce to honor his mother.

Hamilton- Jordan recorded 150 tackles, 18 for loss, 5 sacks, forced a fumble and had an interception as a junior. He plans to graduate in December and enroll at Arkansas in January.

The Razorbacks are recruiting Hamilton-Jordan to play safety.

"I'm coming in Day One ready to compete," he said. "They're ready to welcome me with open arms.

He and Carter talk daily.

"I'm ready to get on the field that first game, and he's the guy that can do it for me," Hamilton-Jordan "I trust him. We're both men of our words. I told him I was coming, and I'm coming."

Odom has been recruiting him since his freshman year.

"He got to Arkansas he offered me, and he kept his word," Hamilton-Jordan said. "Ever since he offered me he's been in contact with me and my head coach. I know the relationship with him will always be there. He wants to be my DC [defensive coordinator]."

When Hamilton-Jordan sits down with Pittman for his official visit to Fayetteville, he plans to point out his goals.

"At the end of my freshman season, I want to be named the SEC Freshman of the Year," he said.

He becomes Arkansas' fifth commitment for the 2021 class.

Oral commitments are nonbinding.

