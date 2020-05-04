Farmers markets adapt to 'new normal'

Gal Yang with GL Natural Farm in Lincoln makes a sale Saturday to Alisha Fleshman of Centerton during the Bentonville Farmers Market at Memorial Park. The market is usually held on the Bentonville square, but kicked off their season at Memorial Park to have room for a drive-through format while social distancing measures are in place. Go to nwaonline.com/200504Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Area farmers markets are adapting their operations to meet the restrictions in place because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Some traditional opening dates have been delayed while new business models were adopted. Online ordering will be a bigger point of emphasis and new locations, with fewer vendors and less of a social event atmosphere have also become part of the "new normal."

Farmers market health guidelines The Arkansas Department of Health has exempted farmers markets from the directive prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people. The department has limited the farmers markets to food products only. Selling non-food items including crafts, live animals and clothing, isn’t allowed. Additionally, live musicians, performances, cooking demonstrations and other events where crowds may gather aren’t allowed. Operators, vendors and customers are expected to maintain the recommended 6 feet of social distancing space. Source: Arkansas Department of Health

"We're all living in this uncertain time together," Stephanie Marpe, farm market manager for Downtown Bentonville, said Friday.

The organization operates the Bentonville Farmers Market, which traditionally has been open on the downtown square. The market normally has about 80 vendors and had about 25 signed up for opening day.

The Bentonville Farmers Market opened Saturday in Memorial Park on John DeShields Boulevard with a drive-through market operation. Vendors were separated by at least 10 feet.

Market staff and volunteers took orders from customers who had to remain in their vehicles. Ordering online is encouraged, and no walk-up customers will be allowed. With the limitations on space and distance, the market will have room for about 40 vendors.

The Fayetteville Farmers' Market has been operating a limited outdoor market at its winter location in the Evelyn Hills Shopping Center, according to Leann Halsey, business and program coordinator.

The market typically has more than 100 active vendors, but under the current limitations there are about 15 vendors in the drive-up market and about 50 offering products online. Halsey said the market traditionally moves to the downtown square in the spring, but that move is on hold.

"We're operating with online ordering and a small, walk-up market in the parking lot," Halsey said. "Our vendors are limited to food and essential items only, no cut flowers or crafts. The online ordering provides us an opportunity to sell all of the items."

Chuck Rutherford is board president for the Fayetteville Farmers' Market and a participating vendor, offering vegetables, herbs and fruits he grows. Rutherford said the uncertainty surrounding the virus and duration of restrictions have forced farmers to consider new ways to operate.

"This has affected all farmers," Rutherford said. "They've all had to 'restrategize,' to figure out how they're going to sell their product."

Shey Bland, executive director of the Downtown Rogers Farmers Market at Second and Poplar streets, said the restrictions have forced changes in how they operate, including going to online ordering. Bland said this season has also seen some vendors reporting strong sales.

"It's been interesting," Bland said. "Some vendors say they can't keep product available. Eggs, for example; it's really hard to find eggs."

Ike Reichenbach, market manager in Rogers, said in a normal summer the operation has from 30 to 35 vendors. So far this year, he said, 19 vendors have signed up. He said he has surveyed the usual vendors and said interest in a "normal" outdoor farmers market is mixed.

"Several said yes, and some said they want to wait," Reichenbach said. "Some said they won't be ready until July."

The Springdale Farmers Market is also playing a waiting game, according to Carol Butler, market manager. The market operates on property at The Jones Center, which is closed through May 28, and the farmers market is waiting for the center to set its operating plans before making any decisions. The market normally has about 20 vendors and has 18 vendors signed up for the online ordering operation, Butler said.

