Federal judge denies emergency measures sought by Arkansas inmates

A federal judge on Monday morning declined to order the Arkansas Department of Corrections to enforce social distancing among its prisoners and provide better access to sanitation products as an emergency measure against the covid-19 pandemic.

The decision from U.S. District Court Judge Kristine Baker came on a motion for an emergency temporary restraining order that was filed last week by attorneys for 11 state inmates who have sued the state over what they allege to be a faulty handling of the pandemic at its crowded prisons.

The virus has caused an outbreak at Arkansas’ largest state prison, the Cummins Unit, where it has infected 860 inmates and killed four. The virus has yet to be detected at other prisons.

Attorneys for the NAACP, American Civil Liberties Union and Disability Rights Arkansas who are representing the inmates have requested a myriad of steps for corrections officials to take to protect inmates, including the release of older and medically frail inmates.

As a preliminary matter however, they sought an emergency order to provide inmates with more supplies of toiletries, alcohol-based sanitizer, at least six feet of space between their beds and more robust testing.

In her ruling Monday, Baker responded skeptically to the state’s arguments that corrections officials are doing all they can to contain the spread of the virus, however she declined to compel them to do more at this point.

“Given what is known about [covid-19], and on this record at this stage of the litigation, however, the Court cannot conclude that such an outbreak necessarily arises from deficiencies that likely demonstrate Eighth Amendment violations,” Baker wrote.

Baker has set a hearing for Thursday to consider a preliminary injunction over the full scope of the inmate’s requests.