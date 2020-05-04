High chance of 2nd storm in Northwest Arkansas; Little Rock possibly in path

Softball-sized hail pounded Shady Grove on Monday morning, shattering windshields and denting cars, said Pete Sydner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

Shady Grove is a community between Fayetteville and Springdale.

It was the first of two storm fronts that will rake Northwest Arkansas today, said Snyder.

There's a 90% chance of severe thunderstorms tonight in Fayetteville, according to the National Weather Service.

Snyder said the second round will hit the area after 5 p.m., possibly bringing hail, tornadoes and powerful straight-line winds. It should move out of Northwest Arkansas by 11 p.m., he said.

Lance Pyle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said the morning storms didn't reach the capital city, but the evening storms could.

Little Rock has a 40% chance of thunderstorms tonight and a 20% chance tomorrow.

Pyle said the nearest large hail from the Monday morning storm was in Jasper— 140 miles north of Little Rock — where it measured 1.5 inches in diameter.

Pyle said storms this week will usher in a cold front, with the high in Little Rock dropping from 82 degrees on Monday to 66 degrees on Friday.