Inmate with covid-19 held at Pulaski County jail, authorities say

by Joe Flaherty | Today at 2:16 p.m.
FILE — Two-story jail pods at the Pulaski County jail are shown in this June 18, 2017 file photo. ( Jeff Mitchell)

An individual who recently tested positive for the coronavirus has been booked into the Pulaski County jail, according to a news release Monday from the county sheriff’s office.

According to the release, the arresting agency informed facility staff of the individual’s test result before the detainee arrived at the jail. Medical care will be provided by Turn-Key Health, the jail's health services provider.

The inmate is being held in a negative pressure room inside the jail and will remain there until the person meets criteria set by the court for release, the release states.

The detainee is the only person inside the negative pressure room, according to Mitch McCoy, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

McCoy declined to say when the inmate was booked into the jail, citing the federal health privacy law HIPAA.

Two prisons in Arkansas — the Cummins Unit southeast of Pine Bluff and a federal prison in Forrest City — have been wracked by coronavirus infections, but so far the Pulaski County jail has not experienced an outbreak.

An employee of the Pulaski County sheriff’s office tested positive for the coronavirus late last month, but the employee had not reported to work in over two weeks, McCoy said at the time.

At Gov. Asa Hutchinson's briefing on Monday afternoon, Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Nate Smith said jail staff have been in contact with the Health Department for guidance on how to avoid spreading the virus inside the facility.

Visitation is currently suspended at the jail, which serves the most populous county in Arkansas.

