POLICE BEAT: Little Rock man arrested in doctor's assault | Neighbors' dispute ends with arrest | Little Rock officers' alcohol buy results in arrest

Little Rock man arrested in doctor's assault

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences police on Saturday night arrested a Little Rock man, 44-year-old Recardo Polk, in connection with the assault of a doctor, according to an arrest report.

Police were summoned to the UAMS emergency department, 4301 W. Markham St., around 11:30 p.m where the victim said he was pushed against the wall by a man who held his forearm to the doctor's neck.

Polk was transported to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Sunday evening without bail, according to an online inmate roster. He faces one count of first-degree misdemeanor assault.

Neighbors' dispute ends with arrest

Jacksonville police on Sunday morning arrested a 64-year-old man on charges of terroristic threatening, refusal to submit to arrest, theft of property and disorderly conduct after his neighbor reported being threatened by a man who also stole tires from his truck, according to an arrest report.

David Russell of Jacksonville was seen taking tires out of the bed of a neighbor's truck along with a gas can, the report says. A neighbor told police that Russell threatened to "blow him up" and set his truck on fire.

When an officer arrived at his apartment and told him he was under arrest, Russell, who was in a wheelchair, wrapped his legs around the base of the wheelchair to stop it from moving, police said. When the officer pulled the chair, Russell slid out of it and lay on the ground on top of his hands to prevent the officer from handcuffing him, the report said.

Russell remained in the Pulaski County jail on Sunday evening without bail, according to an inmate roster.

Little Rock officers' alcohol buy results in arrest

Little Rock police on Sunday afternoon arrested Edgar Lewis, 48, on multiple charges related to the sale of alcohol to an undercover officer, according to an arrest report. Police said Lewis, who was arrested at 4300 Ludwig St., had a loaded pistol in his waistband at the time of his arrest and was found to possess hundreds of assorted beer and liquor bottles.

He remained in the Pulaski County jail Sunday evening. His charges include possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of marijuana, and sale of alcohol without a license.

Man charged with leaving crash scene

North Little Rock police on Sunday afternoon arrested Frederick Burgess, 32, on the I-40 westbound ramp on charges of leaving the scene of an injury accident, resisting arrest and reckless driving among other charges, according to an arrest report. Burgess also refused to submit to a chemical test, police said.

He was held in the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday evening without bail.

Austin man facing DWI charge in North Little Rock

North Little Rock police on Saturday night arrested an Austin man, 45-year-old Joseph Walton, on charges of driving while intoxicated, refusing to take a DWI test and lacking an interlock device in his vehicle as required.

According to an arrest report, police activated their lights after witnessing Walton's vehicle speeding down McCain Boulevard. Officers said Walton turned into an alley, jumped out of the vehicle and began apologizing, telling police he had been drinking and smoking weed. Officers said that later, when they were transporting Walton, he became irate, refused to take a blood alcohol test and attempted to influence officers by referring to his former military service and threatening to sue the department.

He did not appear Sunday on a roster of Pulaski County jail inmates.

Little Rock police cite driver of ATV on city street

Little Rock police on Saturday arrested Markeveous Barton, 31, on a charge of failure to appear and ticketed him for operating a Polaris all-terrain vehicle near Roosevelt Road and Asher Avenue after police spotted him on the ATV.

Barton was transported to the Pulaski County jail. He did not appear on a jail roster as of Sunday evening.

Deputies arrest man in reported car theft

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies on Saturday afternoon arrested Christon Houston, 20, on a charge of felony theft of a vehicle after a victim told police that she was feeding her horses on Pettis Road in North Little Rock and saw Houston driving off in her car, according to an arrest report. Houston returned to the scene a short time later and was identified as the thief, the report says.

He did not appear on a jail roster Sunday evening.

Forgery tools found; Chicago man jailed

According to an arrest report, Sherwood police on Thursday arrested a Chicago man on multiple charges, including 119 counts of criminal possession of a forgery device, after an altercation investigation revealed false identification cards, various credit and debit cards, forgery devices, a skimmer and about 4 grams of a brown powder substance.

James B. Robinson, 52, was arrested at 712 E. Kiehl Ave. He remained in the Pulaski County jail on Sunday evening.

Shotgun discovery leads to teen arrest

Little Rock police on Thursday evening arrested Taylor Hawkins, 17, after responding to 2115 Oak St. for reported shots and discovering a sawed-off shotgun in Hawkins' possession in a parked vehicle, police said. He was charged as an adult with criminal use of a prohibited weapon and theft by receiving.

Senior deputy prosecutor Leigh Patterson approved the felony charges, the report says. Hawkins did not appear on a Pulaski County jail roster Sunday evening.

Police scuffle ends with man's arrest

North Little Rock police on Thursday night arrested Sterling Woolford, 35, of Jacksonville on multiple charges including felony second-degree battery on a law enforcement officer after police said Woolford headbutted an officer in the face while he was handcuffed and being searched.

Police had questioned Woolford for standing near the front entrance to a bank at 4420 E. McCain Blvd. and he cursed at an officer and refused to respond when asked about a security/officer badge on his hip, the report says. During the altercation, the officer grabbed Woolford by the neck and forced him to the ground.

Woolford remained in the Pulaski County jail on Sunday evening in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

Metro on 05/04/2020