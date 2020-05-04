Police: Shots fired at Little Rock apartments

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Little Rock police, investigating reports of five to 12 gunshots fired at the Alexander Apartments, at 12:48 a.m. Saturday found apartment resident Alex Hughes, 21, who said two men shot at him, according to a police report.
Hughes said he was driving a borrowed white 2016 Toyota Corolla through the parking lot when the shooting started. At least one of the men had been in a red and white vehicle, Hughes told police.
Investigators collected 16 shell casings from the front of the complex, 6310 Colonel Glenn Road. A 17-year-old boy was reported to have been shot in the leg on Tuesday at the apartments.
