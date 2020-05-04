Man, 38, dies of gunshot wounds in Pine Bluff, police say

FILE - A Pine Bluff police vehicle is shown in this 2009 file photo.
A 38-year-old man died of gunshot wounds Monday, Pine Bluff police said.
The man, Elvis Kendal, was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.
Officers found the man inside a vehicle at 33rd & Hazel about 6 p.m. Monday, responding to a call about a shooting.
Police said there are no suspects and the circumstances leading to the shooting are unknown at this time. The police are treating the man's death as a homicide case, the city's 10th this year, according to Lt. David E. De Foor.
