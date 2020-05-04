Michigan's Arabs push for census count

In this Friday, May 1, 2020 photo, workers at ACCESS, the Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services, help with meals for the Arab community in Dearborn, Mich. As state officials and nonprofit groups target hard-to-count groups in the 2020 Census, like immigrants, many Arab Americans say the undercount is even more pronounced for them. That means one of the largest and most concentrated Arab populations outside the Middle East — those in the Detroit area — could be missing out on federal funding for education, health care, crime prevention and other programs that the census determines how to divvy up. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DEARBORN, Mich. -- At a Michigan gas station, the message is obvious -- at least to Arabic speakers: Be counted in the 2020 census.

"Provide your community with more/additional opportunities," the ad on the pump handle reads in Arabic. In the fine print, next to "United States Census 2020," it adds: "To shape your future with your own hands, start here."

As state officials and nonprofit groups target hard-to-count groups such as immigrants, people of color and those in poverty, many Arab Americans say the undercount is even more pronounced for them. That means one of the largest and most concentrated Arab populations outside the Middle East -- those in the Detroit area -- could be missing out on federal funding for education, health care, crime prevention and other programs that the census determines how to divvy up.

That also includes money to help states address the fallout from the coronavirus.

"We are trying to encourage people not just to fill it out because of all the reasons we had given before, where there's education and health care and all of that, but also because it is essential for the federal government to know who is in Michigan at this point more than ever before," said Rima Meroueh, director of policy and advocacy with Dearborn-based ACCESS, one of the largest Arab American advocacy nonprofits in the country.

The Arab American community checks many boxes that census and nonprofit officials say are hallmarks of the hardest-to-count communities: large numbers of young children, non-English speakers, recent immigrants and those who often live in multifamily or rental housing.

Advocates have pressed ahead with "get out the count" campaigns despite restrictions designed to curb covid-19. The pandemic has forced the Census Bureau to push back its deadline for finishing the 2020 count from the end of July to the end of October. It's also asking Congress for permission to delay deadlines next year for giving census data to the states so they can draw new voting maps.

With the changes, ACCESS is stepping up its social media effort, mirroring it to focus as much on the once-a-decade count as their offices, which had been plastered with census posters, Meroueh said.

"If you check out our social media, it's very census-heavy," she said.

But groups face a hurdle after the Trump administration decided not to include a category that counts people from the Middle East or North Africa as their own group. The Census Bureau recommended the so-called MENA box in 2017 after years of research and decades of advocacy.

The decision to scrap the choice angers many Arab Americans, who say it hinders representation and needed funding.

And some in the Arab community have raised concerns about government questions over their citizenship status if they participate, though that is not part of the form. Many have reported extra scrutiny since the Trump administration issued a ban on travelers from several predominantly Muslim countries in 2017 -- creating an overall chilling effect when it comes to interacting with the government.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Mike Schneider of The Associated Press.

