North Little Rock School Board appoints interim superintendent

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 7:55 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Kids sit against the glass in the cafeteria between classes at North Little Rock High School on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Stephen Swofford) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Stephen Swofford)

The North Little Rock School Board voted 7-0 Monday to make Keith McGee the interim superintendent of the 8,000-student school district, effective immediately.

McGee, who has a doctorate in education, has been the assistant superintendent and director of secondary education in the district since December. He previously was principal at Horace Mann Magnet Middle School in the Little Rock School District.

McGee’s appointment as interim superintendent comes after the North Little Rock board voted 4-3 on April 23 to immediately terminate the contract of Superintendent Bobby Acklin, who had served initially as interim superintendent and then as full-time superintendent starting in July 2018.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

