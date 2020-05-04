Northside's Wolfenbarger says she will be Razorback

Fort Smith Northside junior guard Jersey Wolfenbarger, one of the nation's top prospects, has made an oral commitment to play basketball for the University of Arkansas Razorbacks.

The 6-foot-4 Wolfenbarger picked the Razorbacks over more than 30 student athletic scholarship offers. Oregon, Baylor, Notre Dame and Oregon State were among the other schools she heavily considered before deciding on the Razorbacks.

Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors was the first coach to make her a scholarship offer during her freshman season, which factored into her decision.

"I think it just came down to Coach Neighbors believing in me and me believing in him from the start," Wolfenbarger said. "He offered me when I was a freshman at 5-6 and around 100 pounds, and then it all kind of played out that that resonated with me just with his initial belief in me."

Arkansas' offense led the SEC in scoring with 83.4 points per game. The Razorbacks also led the conference in three-point shots made with 314, attempted with 808 and shooting percentage at 38.9%.

"Their style seems to have the ability to fit everybody, and everybody is able to thrive in that setting, and that really interested me to begin with," she said.

Wolfenbarger led the Lady Bears to a 28-1 record and the Class 6A state championship as a sophomore after averaging 22.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game while being named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman of the Year.

Wolfenbarger, who averaged 18.7 points, 6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals as a junior, was named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year and was on the All-Arkansas Preps first team this season.

Prospects Nation rates her a four-star recruit, the No. 7 guard and No. 22 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class.

She made up her mind about Arkansas after a recent workout.

"I just came back from the gym one day, and I told my mom when we got home I know where I want to go, and she said 'You do?' " she said. "I waited a few days, and I was just as excited. So I knew that was the place for me."

Wolfenbarger's mother was ecstatic about her decision to play close to home.

"She was because a lot of family is here too, and just the fact I had their support because they live pretty close to the campus," Wolfenbarger said.

The current Razorback players also helped her feel at ease with her decision.

"They all have really positive things to say about the program and the coaching staff," Wolfenbarger said. "You can tell it's genuine. It wasn't like just to get you there. You could really feel the team chemistry and the love they had for each other."

Neighbors' easygoing personality, ability to relate to Wolfenbarger and attendance at several of her games made her want to stay in-state.

"It was just really easy to get to know one another and form that relationship that really helped my decision," Wolfenbarger said. "I think proximity with him being close to Northside definitely helped the fact he was able to come see me a lot more, but even with that I just think the fact that when we did talk, it was just really easy."

Prospects Nation analyst Chris Hansen said Wolfenbarger's strong work ethic and elite talent make her a top prospect.

"She comes into the gym ready to work," Hansen said in an earlier interview. "Her length, speed and quick release are going to pay dividends in college when she gets her shot off even with the other team having the scout on her.

"As she gets stronger, that length is going to help her score in the paint as well. Her current game reminds me a little of Oregon wing/forward Erin Boley as an elite shooter with size, but Jersey has more foot speed. She has a really high ceiling."

Arkansas also has 2021 commitments from guard Samara Spencer, 5-7, of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; guard Ashlyn Sage, 6-2, of Weatherford, Okla.; and post player Emrie Ellis, 6-2, of Ada (Okla.) Vanoss.

SundayMonday on 05/04/2020