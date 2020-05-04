In this Feb. 3, 2006, photo, former Oakland Athletics pitcher Matt Keough attends his son's baseball game at at William R. Morse Stadium in Henderson, Nev. Keough, the former A's pitcher and special assistant, has died. He was 64. The Athletics announced the death Saturday night, May 2, 2020, without providing details. Keough was an American League All-Star as a rookie in 1978 and was selected AL Comeback Player of the Year in 1980. Ronda Churchill/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

BASEBALL

Former A's pitcher Keough dies

Matt Keough, the former Oakland Athletics pitcher and special assistant, has died. He was 64. The Athletics announced the death Saturday night without providing details. Keough was an American League All-Star as a rookie in 1978 and was selected AL Comeback Player of the Year in 1980. He was 58-84 with a 4.17 ERA with Oakland (1977-83), the New York Yankees (1983), St. Louis (1985), Chicago Cubs (1986) and Houston (1986), then went 45-44 with a 3.73 ERA in Japan with the Hanshin Tigers (1987-90).

FOOTBALL

Chiefs add QB Patterson

Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson has agreed to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. Agent Bryan Ehrlich confirmed the deal Sunday. Patterson started all 26 games for the Wolverines over the past two seasons after transferring from Mississippi. Patterson threw for 3,061 yards with 23 touchdowns and 8 interceptions last season. He threw 45 touchdown passes in his two years at Michigan. Patterson passed for 131 yards in the Senior Bowl. Patterson started 10 games at Ole Miss but transferred after the school was hit by NCAA sanctions. He was granted eligibility at Michigan in 2018 without sitting out a year.

AUTO RACING

Byron scores iRacing victory

William Byron showed he's the sharpest gamer in NASCAR's iRacing Series with his third victory in four events. Byron passed Timmy Hill with seven laps remaining at virtual Dover International Speedway, where NASCAR was scheduled to actually race Sunday, to win yet again on the iRacing platform. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has consistently been the best of the NASCAR professionals in simulated racing. Alex Bowman won last week at virtual Talladega Superspeedway, so Hendrick drivers have now won four consecutive iRacing events. "I've enjoyed this iRacing Series, but I'm definitely ready to get going in my real car," Byron said. "Racing anything, whether it's a box car or anything with an engine, is going to give you confidence if you are winning." He said that in all his years using iRacing, he's never been in such competitive events since NASCAR launched the invitational esports series after the stock car series was suspended March 13. Denny Hamlin earned the pole in qualifying, but NASCAR successfully applied an invert -- a glitch last week prevented the top 10 from flipping before the race began -- so Ross Chastain cycled into the top starting spot. Hamlin had his race ruined last week when his daughter accidentally turned his simulator screen off with a remote control she was holding as he was competing. He made sure to hide all remotes before Sunday's race, but after an incident with John Hunter Nemechek, he seemed to be deliberately wrecked by Nemechek later in retaliation. It brought out a late caution and a restart with nine laps remaining and Hill leading Byron at the green flag. Byron didn't need to use a bump-and-run -- the move Hill used on Byron to win the virtual race at Texas Motor Speedway -- and easily passed him on the inside with seven laps remaining. Hill finished second and was shown at times racing with his cat on his steering wheel.

Sports on 05/04/2020