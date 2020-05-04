On track, Strong leaves field in dust

Carly Strong was coming off of a successful indoor track and field season and was ready to compete outdoors for the final time as a Sheridan Lady Yellowjacket this spring.

But the coronavirus pandemic stopped the future Arkansas State University sprinter's pursuit of more state championships.

At a glance NAME Carly Strong SCHOOL Sheridan SPORT Track and field GRADE Senior CHALK TALK Two-time state champion in the 100 and 200 meters. Also won the Class 5A 400 meters. … Won state indoor championships in the 60-, 200-, and 400-meter races in February. … Finished fourth in the state heptathlon last season. … Member of Sheridan’s cheerleading squad. … Will compete in track and field at Arkansas State University.

Strong, a two-time outdoor state champion in the 100 and 200 meters, had won three indoor state titles Feb. 29 at the University of Arkansas' Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville. She won the 60 meters in 7.59, the 200 in 24.78 and the 400 in 56.98 to help Sheridan win the Class 5A girls indoor state track and field championship.

Entering her final outdoor season, Strong looked to build on what she had already accomplished for the Grant County school.

Strong won the Class 6A 100-meters title as a sophomore with a time of 12.43, then clocked in at 12.10 in the Class 5A state track and field meet last season as a junior. Her 200 winning times were 25.81 in 2018 and 25.08 last season.

After finishing second in the 400 in 2018, Strong won the Class 5A race with a 58.18 in 2019.

Strong competed in the state heptathlon last season, finishing fourth. The heptathlon includes the 100-meter hurdles, long jump, discus, 200 meters, high jump, shot put and 800 meters.

The 2020 outdoor season was one Strong had been anticipating. But the Arkansas Activities Association canceled the spring sports season April 9 because of the coronavirus.

"I was really excited," Strong said. "I set a personal record in every one of my events [at the state indoor meet]. I wanted to see what I could do outdoors.

"We didn't quite get that far."

When he heard the news from the AAA, Sheridan track and field Coach Tony Bone said the school's teams were sad.

"But at least we were able to get the indoor season in," Bone said.

Bone said he enjoyed coaching Strong at Sheridan.

"It was easy," Bone said. "She is the hardest working athlete I've ever coached, and I've been coaching since 1981. Her work ethic is unbelievable.

"After a track workout, she would stay 30-40 minutes after. She's a great athlete, great person and a great student."

Strong's athleticism was so evident for Bone that he said he could have used her on the school's football team.

"She could have played wide receiver for us," said Bone, an assistant football coach in addition to his head track coach duties.

Without a high school season to compete in, Strong, who chose Arkansas State over SMU, Stephen F. Austin and Louisiana-Lafayette, among others, has been training for her college career by running with her parents.

"We work out together," Strong said. "I can't get on the track."

In addition to track and field, Strong also was a member of Sheridan's cheer squad. Sheridan finished second in the state cheer competition in December.

Strong said she started running when she was in the seventh grade. She used to play softball, but switched to track and field once she was in middle school.

As a seventh grader, Strong won the 100- and 200-meter junior high championships.

"One of my coaches said, 'OK, maybe she's fast,'" Strong said.

Not being able to compete this spring was a blow for Strong.

"It was pretty upsetting," Strong said. "I'm more disappointed not being able to run with my team. We were excited for our senior year. But no one could have predicted this."

Photo by Andy Shupe

Carly Strong of Sheridan accepts the state championship trophy at the Class 5A indoor state track and field championship in February at the Randal Tyson Center in Fayetteville. Strong won state titles in the 60, 200 and 400 meters in leading Sheridan to the state championship. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Bone has tried to keep things in perspective, despite the disappointment of seeing the track and field season called off.

"It's a life lesson," Bone said. "You don't take anything for granted. Don't put anything off that you can do today."

The global pandemic has allowed Strong to reflect on her future.

"I've learned to enjoy every day," Strong said. "You never know what's going to happen. I've learned to be more grateful."

