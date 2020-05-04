Sections
Police ID North Little Rock slaying victim

by John Lynch | Today at 4:11 p.m.
Police tape

Keshawn Cameron of White Hall is the man killed Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of a North Little Rock convenience store, authorities announced Monday.

His slaying remains under investigation. Police found Cameron, 24, shot dead at 2 p.m. Saturday at RJ Grocery, 2300 Pike Ave., the corner of Pike and West 23rd streets. Officers were brought to the scene by a 911 call about a disturbance with a weapon, a police department news release said.

No arrests have been made. Detectives believe the slaying is an "isolated incident" and that there is no threat to the public, according to Monday's announcement.

A reward is available for any witness who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooter. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 501-680-8439 or 501-758-1234. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

