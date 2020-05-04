Police: Little Rock food truck owner menaced by gunman

The owner of the Taqueria Gloria food truck reported to Little Rock police on Saturday that two men had tried to rob her the night before.

Gloria Valero, 53, of Little Rock said she was at 7301 Geyer Springs Road, the parking lot of USA Tire, Wheels & Accessories, at 9 p.m. on Friday, according to a police report.

Valero said the men arrived in a blue four-door sedan and walked up to the window. One of them had a gun although he never pointed it at her, she told police. Neither of the men said anything and left when three cars of customers drove into the parking lot.