Police: Shotgun blast strikes Little Rock home

A 40-year-old man is accused of firing a shotgun at his father’s Little Rock home following an argument on Saturday evening, police said.

The father, 60, told officers his son, Larry Jones Jr., knocked him down and choked him at his residence in the 0 block of Wanda Lane at about 6:50 p.m., according to a police report. The 60-year-old, who declined medical attention, told investigators his son then got a shotgun and fired a round into the residence, damaging a security door and some exterior siding, before leaving in an older-model red Ford pickup, the report states.

Police said investigators found a shotgun casing in the yard. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.