Separate crashes kill 3 in Pulaski County, authorities say

A 57-year-old Cabot man died following a crash Friday on Interstate 440 in North Little Rock, state police said.

Jefferey Stockman, was driving south in a 2017 Kia Sportage near the Interstate 40 exit when the vehicle was rear-ended shortly before 7 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report by Arkansas State Police. The impact knocked Stockman into the concrete barrier, killing him, the report states.

Troopers said the driver of the other vehicle was injured in the crash.

On Thursday, 36-year-old Marquis Franklin of North Little Rock died when his vehicle drove over an embankment at a Little Rock parking lot, a separate report states.

The wreck happened just after midnight in the parking lot of Lowe's Home Improvement, 1100 S. Bowman Road, according to police. Authorities said Franklin, driving a 2003 Ford, drove over the embankment and landed on Bowman Road.

A passenger in the vehicle was injured, the report states.

Authorities said an unidentified man died after his vehicle caught fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 530 in rural Pulaski County.

The crash happened just before 1:20 p.m. when a 1989 Chevrolet Silverado lost control and rear-ended a 2010 Dodge Ram, a state police report states. Troopers said the Silverado ran off the road and struck a tree, catching fire, while the Ram came to rest on the road's shoulder.

The report doesn’t indicate which vehicle was driven by the unidentified man. No other injuries were listed in the report.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the three wrecks.

At least 166 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.