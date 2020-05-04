Springdale schools planning virtual graduation ceremonies

SPRINGDALE -- The School District recently finalized a plan to celebrate its 2020 graduates with an online graduation customized for each of its four high schools.

Each school's ceremony will be carried online during the last weekend of May and will consist of eight segments totaling 60 to 90 minutes, according to Trent Jones, the district's director of media. The district is calling it "Graduation Special."

Schedule Springdale’s virtual graduation ceremonies will be streamed on the School District’s YouTube channel and Facebook page on the following dates and times. For more information, visit go.sdale.org/graduation. • Archer Learning Center: 7 p.m. May 29 • Springdale High School: 10 a.m. May 30 • Har-Ber High School: 1 p.m. May 30 • Tyson School of Innovation: 4 p.m. May 30 Source: Springdale School District

Segments will include a photo montage of seniors, a class video, choir performance and messages from faculty, administrators and community members.

"What's really exciting about this is the way we're going to be engaging more people than normal in a traditional graduation," Jones said.

The class council president will make a speech, which will introduce the senior video, he said.

Community members are asked to submit videos of themselves by Friday congratulating the class of 2020, welcoming seniors to the workforce, encouraging them to pursue higher education and providing any life advice they'd like to share. Clips can be sent to SpringdaleTV@gmail.com.

Each ceremony will end with a cap-tossing montage. Seniors are invited to submit videos of themselves wearing their caps and gowns and tossing their caps in the air. Video clips must be submitted by Friday.

About 1,500 seniors attend the district's four high schools: Archer Learning Center, Springdale High School, Har-Ber High School and the Tyson School of Innovation.

Springdale, like many other school districts, hasn't given up on the possibility of holding traditional graduation ceremonies this summer, said Shannon Tisher, the district's assistant superintendent of grades 6-12. The covid-19 pandemic forced high schools nationwide to postpone or cancel ceremonies.

"Our goal and desire is to celebrate our seniors in every way that we can at this time, and we want them to know our hope is they also get to have this traditional ceremony," Tisher said.

State officials announced last week no traditional high school graduations are allowed before July 1. They will reevaluate that date in conjunction with the Arkansas Department of Health and determine if it needs to be modified.

The state Department of Education this week began accepting proposals for nontraditional graduation celebrations from school districts. Springdale submitted its proposal Wednesday, Tisher said. Education Commissioner Johnny Key said last week the department would process those proposals "as quickly as possible."

Abby Herrera, a senior at Springdale's Tyson School of Innovation, said participating in a traditional graduation was something she'd been looking forward to since she was in kindergarten. That's one reason the pandemic has been difficult for her.

But Herrera, who's heading to Southern Methodist University in Dallas this fall, believes the virtual graduation will be the most personalized type of ceremony students could hold under the circumstances.

"I'm excited," she said. "At a traditional graduation, we only hear from a couple of speakers, but we're going to hear from a lot more people."

Jones estimated more than 50 administrators, counselors and teachers are working on the Graduation Special. Springdale plans to prerecord each segment of each graduation ceremony and show it all together at one time.

Jones said he hopes graduates will wear their caps and gowns and gather with family members -- in accordance with health officials' recommendations on social gatherings -- to watch the Graduation Special.

Northwest Arkansas' other local school districts either have made or are still developing alternative plans for ceremonies.

Bentonville's two high schools will hold traditional graduations in mid-July if restrictions on social gatherings are lifted by then; if not, the schools will do smaller ceremonies based on gathering limits.

Fayetteville High School has tentatively scheduled graduation for 9:30 a.m. July 2 at the high school's football field. The Rogers School District is still evaluating possibilities for its three high schools.

The New School, a private school in Fayetteville, is graduating its first class of seniors -- a group of 10 -- this year. The school will host a hybrid graduation ceremony May 15. Graduates and their families, the only guests in attendance besides essential faculty and staff, will be restricted to spaces within safe social distances to watch a video and to allow graduates to accept their diplomas one at a time, according to a school news release. The school will broadcast the ceremony live for others to view at home.

The school's graduation committee conducted research and consulted with local law enforcement to organize the ceremony, according to the release.

NW News on 05/04/2020