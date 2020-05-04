Sections
UA to distribute CARES Act grants to students, discounts summer session rates

by Jaime Adame | Today at 8:26 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Kassandra Salazar (left), a sophomore at the University of Arkansas from Rogers, speaks Tuesday, April 5, 2016, to a group of 11th-grade students from Heritage High School in Rogers as they walk past Old Main while on a tour of the university campus in Fayetteville. ( NWA Democrat-Gazette file photo / Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE — A family’s ability to pay for college as calculated on applications for federal financial aid will determine the amount of emergency grant awards to University of Arkansas, Fayetteville students, the state’s largest university announced Monday.

Chancellor Joe Steinmetz, in a campuswide message, described the university’s method and criteria for distributing more than $7.7 million in emergency grant aid to its students provided through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Students already receiving Pell grants — a common type of federal financial aid for college students with exceptional need — might expect to get $725, while others at the opposite end of the scale could get $300, according to information on “tiered distribution” published by UA online.

No separate application is required. But the grants are meant for those who incurred costs “related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus, such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care or childcare costs,” UA states in its guidelines to students.

Also, Steinmetz said fees charged to students taking summer courses — to be taught via online-only instruction because of coronavirus concerns — will be lowered by “more than $27 per credit hour.”

