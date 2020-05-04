UA System trustees vote to open campuses in fall

University of Arkansas System leaders and campuses should work together to prepare campuses to "reopen to students, faculty and staff" in the fall, system trustees voted Monday.

System President Donald Bobbitt has already convened task force to determine how campuses can reopen. He told trustees that campuses have already proven they can adjust to remote learning quickly, if needed once again. He said there are more "unknowns" than "knowns" about what reality will be in a few months.

Trustees Ed Fryar said he wanted to send an "unambiguous message" that "we are a series of on-campus, in-person institutions... We are world-class and we are going to open in the fall."