Washington County marriage licenses

April 23
Adan Flores Balderas, 43, and Anabel Verdin Rodriguez, 46, both of Springfield, Mo.
Varun Kotwal, 37, and Grace Evangeline Heffron, 26, both of Fayetteville
Russell Daniel Perez, 22, and Brooke Emily Gove, 22, both of Springdale
April 24
David Ryan Flannery, 34, and Katie Suzanne Park, 33, both of Prairie Grove
Cruz Manuel Martinez Ramos, 26, Little Rock, and Erika Ivone Lopez, 22, Springdale
Clayton Elliott Ross, 44, and Tiffany Dean Garner, 46, both of Fayetteville
Amanda Gabrielle Sanders, 30, and Alexis Paige Madle, 26, both of Springdale
Slater Scott Smith, 25, and Lauren Frances Crow, 23, both of Fayetteville
Mason Luke Stirtz, 22, and Caroline Franceis Schott, 22, both of Lisle, Ill.
Corey Lee Waltrip, 32, and Corey Thomas Galyean, 21, both of Springdale
Gary LaPorte Whitney, 48, and LaRanda LaRue Phillips, 35, both of Bentonville
April 27
Brian Mark Bailey, 39, and Denise Carvalho Jenkins, 33, both of Springdale
Noah Dalton Bogart, 21, and Kayla Jane Mounce, 21, both of Fayetteville
Michael Allen Glenn, 32, and Ashley Roseanne Foster, 27, both of Fayetteville
Pavel Kovalenko, 33, Fayetteville, and Ellen Nicole Mertes, 23, Cave Springs
Waylon Lazarus, 25, and Lisvelle Langrine, 22, both of Springdale
Israel Alejandro Serrano Mendez, 21, and Maria Christina Hernandez, 21, both of Springdale
April 28
Phillip Richard Cappiello, 43, and Janete Ferreira Wilson, 36, both of Springdale
Peter Edward Croken, 72, and Ryan Whitney Bradshaw, 39, both of Fayetteville
William Louis Ezell, 25, and Katie Laura Meek Wilson, 28, both of Fayetteville
Payton Douglas Holmes, 24, and Haley Elizabeth McCollom, 23, both of Memphis, Tenn.
Eduardo Maravilla-Lopez, 25, and Stephenie Venessa Perez-Lopez, 24, both of Springdale
Antoine O'Niel Ocmond, 33, and Abigail Marie Neeriemer, 29, both of Fayetteville
Mikael Wayne Todd, 28, and Kathleen Darby McGee, 24, both of Royal
April 29
Christina Skye Higgins, 23, and Olivia Autumn Kersey, 24, both of Orlando, Fla.
Neil Carland Jakeo, 30, and Dolyann Romak, 28, both of Springdale
Thomas Andrew Mitchell, 39, and Katrina Amanda Folen, 38, both of Elkins
Lawrence Hugh Murphy, 58, and Janice White Brooks, 59, both of Springdale
Noah Leonard Sherry, 20, and Audrey Nicole Berryhill, 20, both of Fayetteville
Philip Graeber Whitehead, 52, and Jody Doniel Wood, 42, both of Fayetteville
NW News on 05/04/2020
Print Headline: Marriage licenses